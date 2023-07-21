One of the bigger topics at the Southeastern Conference’s Media Football Days in Nashville, Tenn., this week was the addition of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, making the country’s best league just that much better.

“You have two great programs that have great traditions [and] and have great fan support,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I think it continues the map of the SEC that is stronger than ever. I think the competition is going to be even more challenging.”

The two schools will officially join the SEC July 1, 2024. Since the news leaked at the 2021 SEC Media Days that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 Conference many have looked forward to the Aggies and Longhorns once again playing in football.

“I think it’s tremendous,” former A&M quarterback Gary Kubiak said last week at the 91st Annual Texas High School Convention & Coaching School in Houston. “I think it’s great for the state, there’s a lot of pride in both schools. I was a kid who grew up in that rivalry and was a part of that. I just think it’s really good for the state, I’m looking forward to seeing it happen again and hopefully, it will continue to happen for a long, long time. [It’s] two great schools, a great rivalry, two great programs and a lot of people go to work every day taking a lot of pride in where they came from.”

The 61-year-old Kubiak, who starred at Houston St. Pius X, attended A&M from 1979-82. He played for Tom Wilson and Jackie Sherrill, earning All-Southwest Conference honors his senior year when he threw for a league-leading 1,948 yards and 19 touchdowns. Kubiak broke even in his four years against the Longhorns.

“I remember coming in for David Beal in Austin and throwing a touchdown pass to Thomas Sanders,” Kubiak said.

Kubiak’s 28-yard touchdown with 12 minutes, 28 seconds left in the game made it 24-7 and the Aggies held on for a 24-14 victory. The Longhorns, though, won the next two games 21-13 and 53-16.

“They beat us up [a couple of times,]” Kubiak said. “I remember being wheeled off one year, I think that was my senior year.”

Kubiak went on to play for the Denver Broncos until 1991 and then had a distinguished coaching career that included eight years as head coach with the Houston Texans and two more with the Broncos.

Kubiak said he’s crossed paths with countless people who were and are part of that great rivalry, including current UT baseball coach David Pierce, who also played at St. Pius. Pierce is Kubiak’s brother-in-law, married to his sister, Susan.

“Me and David we laugh all the time about being at each other’s school, but yet being each other’s biggest fan from the standpoint of career-wise and what we’ve been through,” Kubiak said. “So I just have great respect for both schools and what they do. And I look forward to seeing them tee it up again.”

Pierce said he’ll be wearing burnt orange and Kubiak will be sporting maroon.

That’ll happen next year at Kyle Field, site of the last meeting when Texas grabbed a 27-25 victory in 2011 in the 118th meeting. UT’s coach was legendary Mark Brown, who is now at North Carolina.

“It is a great game,” Brown said. “It’s one of the best games that I’ve ever been involved with and because it’s all about the state of Texas, it highlights high school players in the state of Texas. And it also highlights high school coaches in the state of Texas. Football in this state is unbelievable, high school football [that is]. It’s as good as there is anywhere and that game highlights it.”

Brown in Austin was part of two of the nation’s top rivalries. Texas and Oklahoma have met 118 times with UT holding a 63-50-5 edge in the series that’s been played at the Cotton Bowl since 1934.

“Unlike the Texas-OU game where it’s split right down the middle, the Texas-Texas A&M game has all families mixed at both stadiums,” Brown said, who grew up in Tennessee. “I just think it was one of the coolest things to see that many families joining together. And to show you the power of it, my family used to watch the Texas-Texas A&M game on Thanksgiving when we were kids and I didn’t have any affiliation at all, but the game means that much. When things I hate about realignment is we’ve lost some great rivalries and I hope this one gets back together.”

Brown, who won the national title in 2005, was 10-4 against the Aggies. One of the losses was 20-16 in 1999. The game happened the week after the Bonfire collapsed, killing 12 and injuring 27.

Brown often talked about pulling off the road after getting word of the tragedy to collect himself. Brown, who attended the THSCA Convention & Coaching School last week, reiterated that while reflecting on 16 great years at UT, saying he would change only two things.

“That was Cole Pittman dying and losing those kids at A&M to the Bonfire,” Brown said. Those are two things that change people’s lives. And I think about those a lot.”

Pittman, a defensive end, was killed in a one-car accident in February 2001 returning to school from home. Brown and his wife, Sally, set up a memorial fund that they still monitor with Mack Brown returning to Austin at least once a year and his wife monthly.

Brown said no parent should have to deal with losing a child, something thankfully he hasn’t had to deal with.

“That’s just something that changes your life,” Brown said. “I often thought as big a rivalry as Texas and Texas A&M are, every Thanksgiving, I think about the 12 kids who lost their lives and those parents. They don’t get those kids back. They didn’t care about that football game the next week. They cared about losing their kids.”