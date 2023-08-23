Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, who transferred to Georgia Tech after the 2022 season, was named the Yellowjackets' starter on Tuesday for the season opener against Louisville.

It’s the third straight year for King to be named a starter. Two years ago, he beat out Zach Calzada. But King suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second week. Last year, he beat out LSU transfer Zach Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman. King was benched after two games for ineffectiveness. Johnson started the next three games, but broke a bone in his throwing hand against Mississippi State and was lost for the season. King returned to start three of the next four games, but gave way to Weigman who started three of the last four.

King entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season and was recruited by Georgia Tech first-year head coach Brent Key who went 4-4 as an interim head coach last season after Geoff Collins was hired.

Key picked King over redshirt freshman Zach Pyron.

“I did meet with both quarterbacks yesterday with Zach and Haynes met with them by myself and I informed them of the decision that I made as far as the starting quarterback would be. Haynes King will be the starting quarterback moving into the first game vs. Louisville,” Key told the media Tuesday.

Georgiatech.rivals.com reported that Pyron was considered the favorite after spring practice. Pyron started two games last year before breaking his collarbone against Miami.

King shouldn’t be looking over his shoulder Key said.

“Haynes King is the starter,” Key said. “Make no bones about it. That is why we made the decision. I’m not putting him on a short leash. I don't want the starting quarterback to go out there and feel like if he makes one mistake he is going to get yanked. That is not the world we are living in.

“Both guys will have to be prepared. We can win with both players, we can. The overall amount of improvement from both of those guys over the course of the entire offseason, spring ball, summer workouts and into preseason camp has been outstanding. Both guys have a very bright future.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said during a Monday press conference competition continues between Weigman and Johnson.