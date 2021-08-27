 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M punter Shane Lechler to be inducted into Texas Sports HOF on Saturday
Aggie Shane Lechler, who was a nine-time All-Pro punter in the NFL, will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Waco. Other members of the 2020 induction class are Olympic track and field medalists Leroy Burrell and Michelle Carter, former Kansas Chief linebacker Derrick Johnson, five-time U.S. Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith, former Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware and Charlie Waters, former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon and former Baylor women’s basketball player Sophia Young-Malcolm.

