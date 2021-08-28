Former Texas A&M punter Shane Lechler grateful for RC Slocum's advice

Lechler said he was blessed to have played high school sports at East Bernard, a Class 2A town that had 2,500 people on a good day. He knew everyone in town, and they were an extension of his family. They all showed up for home games then followed the bus to road games, Lechler said.

Lechler, who passed for nearly 5,000 yards and had several scholarship offers as a quarterback, opted for A&M because of the appeal of playing two sports. He had designs on playing quarterback, but he was competing against Randy McCown and Stephenville’s Branndon Stewart, who transferred from Tennessee. Stewart, who sat out the 1995 season, started for A&M in 1996 with McCown the backup. Lechler punted, averaging 42.7 yards on 72 punts.

“Baseball comes around, and I get ready to go over there and play for coach [Mark] Johnson,” Lechler said. “And R.C. kind of was like, if you still want to play quarterback, you might not even walk over there and play baseball because the opportunities are going to shrink. I was like, well then, I’m not going to do that.”

Lechler’s quest to play quarterback for the Aggies suffered a setback when he tore the quad in his kicking leg.