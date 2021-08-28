Former Texas A&M punter Shane Lechler grateful for RC Slocum's advice

WACO — East Bernard’s Shane Lechler came to Texas A&M with aspirations of being the best player on the football and baseball teams. That didn’t happen, but his time in Aggieland prepared him to become one of the greatest NFL punters and an even better teammate.
“Going and playing for coach R.C. Slocum was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Lechler said. “He made me a better person, a better man. He taught me the little things that carry you a long ways.”
Lechler, who played at A&M from 1996-99, punted for 18 seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans before retiring after the 2017 season. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt for his career, best in league history.
Lechler was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Extraco Event Center. Others in the induction classes of 2020 and ’21 were Olympic track and field medalists Leroy Burrell and Michelle Carter, former Kansas Chief linebacker Derrick Johnson, five-time U.S. Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith, former Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware and Charlie Waters, former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon and former Baylor women’s basketball player Sophia Young-Malcolm.
Lechler said talent is important in sports but being a good teammate “is where it’s at.” The time players and coaches spend together bonding in preparation for games is what anyone connected with sports misses the most after they retire, Lechler said.
Lechler said he was blessed to have played high school sports at East Bernard, a Class 2A town that had 2,500 people on a good day. He knew everyone in town, and they were an extension of his family. They all showed up for home games then followed the bus to road games, Lechler said.
Lechler, who passed for nearly 5,000 yards and had several scholarship offers as a quarterback, opted for A&M because of the appeal of playing two sports. He had designs on playing quarterback, but he was competing against Randy McCown and Stephenville’s Branndon Stewart, who transferred from Tennessee. Stewart, who sat out the 1995 season, started for A&M in 1996 with McCown the backup. Lechler punted, averaging 42.7 yards on 72 punts.
“Baseball comes around, and I get ready to go over there and play for coach [Mark] Johnson,” Lechler said. “And R.C. kind of was like, if you still want to play quarterback, you might not even walk over there and play baseball because the opportunities are going to shrink. I was like, well then, I’m not going to do that.”
Lechler’s quest to play quarterback for the Aggies suffered a setback when he tore the quad in his kicking leg.
“One of the best and worst meetings I’ve ever had was about three days after I got hurt,” Lechler said. “R.C. pulled me into his office and said, ‘Your quarterback stuff is done. If you want to punt, then you take this on and you can do it for a long time.’ I did not know he meant for 18 years in the National Football League.”
Lechler is forever thankful for Slocum’s wisdom. Lechler averaged 44.69 yards in his Aggie career, setting an NCAA record at the time while becoming a two-time All-American.
“The advice that he gave me was something that he saw in me that I didn’t see,” Lechler said. “Or he saw something in me that I didn’t see, because I still wanted to play quarterback [because] that was a cool position.”