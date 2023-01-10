 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Texas A&M LB Ish Harris to transfer to Houston

Former Texas A&M linebacker Ish Harris, who spent one year with the Aggies, announced Tuesday via social media that he is transferring to the University of Houston.

Harris was a four-star recruit from Pilot Point who was part of A&M’s 2022 class ranked the nation’s best. Harris, who didn’t play in 2022, was among seven players from that class who have entered the NCAA transfer portal along with defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, offensive tackle Tunmise Adeleye, wide receiver Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie and Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

