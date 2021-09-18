 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M football player 'Wally' Hartley dies at 54
Former Texas A&M football player Smith “Wally” Hartley died Thursday in Seattle at 54 after a bout with cancer. Hartley, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2019, lettered four years from 1986-89 after coming to A&M in 1985 from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the same school Aggie quarterback Bucky Richardson attended. Hartley redshirted then lettered each of the next four years. He caught a two-point conversion pass against Notre Dame in the 1988 Cotton Bowl that A&M won 35-10.

