Former Texas A&M head football coach Jackie Sherrill was inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 22 during a ceremony at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Sherrill came to A&M from Pitt, where he coached from 1973-75 as the defensive coordinator and from 1977-81 as the head coach. His last three Panther teams went 11-1 each year and finished ranked seventh in 1979, second in 1980 and fourth in 1981.