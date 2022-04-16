Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Ed Jasper dies at 49

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Ed Jasper, who played in the NFL nine seasons, has died at the age of 49, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

Jasper, who won the 1996 Aggie Heart Award, was a sixth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 1997. The Troup native played two years in Philadelphia, six in Atlanta and one in Oakland.

“Ed was a tremendous asset to the Troup community,” Troup athletics director John Eastman told the Telegraph. “Ed and his brother Shane [president of the Troup ISD school board] have a tremendous compassion for the school and the community. It is a loss for our school and community. He will be missed.”