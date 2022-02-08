Former Texas A&M DB Deshazor Everett charged in car accident

Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Commanders and former Texas A&M player, was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal car crash where he was behind the wheel.

Everett, 29, was the driver in a one-car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, on Dec. 23, 2021, in Northern Virginia. Peters was riding in the passenger seat.

Their vehicle was traveling more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a press release. Everett suffered non-life-threatening injuries that kept him off the field for the final three games of the 2021 season.

Everett turned himself in Tuesday and was released on $10,000 bond, the Washington Post reported.