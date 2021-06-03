 Skip to main content
Former Texas A&M CB Smith makes College Football's 2022 Hall of Fame ballot
SMITH

Former Aggie football players Ty Warren (from left), Rocky Bernard and Kevin Smith show off the rings they've earned in the NFL. The trio signed autographs and chatted with fans at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive in College Station in 2014.

Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 ballot.

Smith was a consensus first team All-American in 1991. The Aggies won the Southwest Conference that season, leading the nation in total defense, allowing only 222.4 yards per game.

Smith, who was a three-time, All-SWC performer, had 20 career interceptions, returning three for scores.

The ballot includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2022, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.

