Smith, who was a three-time, All-Southwest Conference performer, had 20 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns. He was a consensus first team All-American in 1991, when the Aggies won the SWC, leading the nation in total defense by allowing only 222.4 yards per game.

This is the third straight year Smith has been on the ballot, which includes 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks. The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023 with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.