Longtime offensive line coach Jim Turner always wanted to be a head coach, but he never got to be the man in charge.

Until now.

The former Texas A&M assistant last year founded JT’s O-Line Camp, which is for youth grades sixth through 12th. The response has been impressive.

“I went from almost six times the numbers I had last year,” Turner said. “I expect the camp to keep going, because I’ve got nothing but good reviews from the coaches and the players, and everyone who came last year, most of them came back this year.”

Turner had approximately 125 players attend his pair of two-day camps last month at College Station’s Cougar Field.

“When I got fired by the Bengals [in 2021], I asked my son Mike, I’ll take you anywhere in the country. You can go to high school wherever you want,” Turner said. “And he looked to me and he goes ‘College Station,’ and so that was it, which I was fired up about it, of course, because I love this place. Everybody knows that I love this place, so I started a company.”

Turner, who was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-21 and the Miami Dolphins from 2012-13, spent the 2023 season with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers as line coach and run-game coordinator.

“I’m there three and a half months, then I get nine months back here with my family,” Turner said. “Then I do the camps here.”

A few high schools in Texas and Louisiana also brought in Turner to work with their players. Landen Palmer-Guidry, a 16-year-old from Hitchcock, attended last month’s camps after working with Turner during the Christmas break.

“He came to Hitchcock for a private camp,” Palmer-Guidry said. “We reached out, and he came down.”

Turner has improved Palmer-Guidry’s game.

“I love the way he teaches,” Palmer-Guidry said. “He teaches in a manner where it’s everybody does it, and if he finds a mistake, we will do it until it’s right.”

FUNDAMENTALS KEY

At private camps with a single school, Turner spends a couple days with the coaching staff dissecting the team’s different run and passing schemes before working with the players.

“To me it’s all about fundamentals,” Turner said. “In today’s world, everything’s so fast. Everybody wants everything before they work for anything, and blocking today, to me, is taking a nose dive.”

Run-pass option plays — RPOs — have become the norm from Pee Wee Football to the NFL, and their success has minimized the need for dominating offensive lines.

“I understand that helps people win games and good for them,” Turner said. “I’ve been part of those systems. But to me, guys can’t block anymore. You can win some games with RPOs, and you can win some games with all that fancy stuff, but at some point in the season you may be 7-0 and you’re going to meet another 7-0 [team], and if you can’t knock them off the ball, then you’re going to be 7-1 and they’re going to be 8-0. And that’s a fact.”

Turner told his College Station campers what they do in the fourth quarter shows their character.

“You can talk crap about how good you are, but the tape never lies,” he said. “That’s the great thing about being 18, 16, 22 in college, because it’s right on the tape.”

More importantly, Turner said your teammates can tell how hard you’re working during the fourth quarter.

“When it’s the fourth quarter, that’s when you gotta dig in,” Turner said. “Everybody’s tired. Everybody’s hurt. Everybody’s done. They’re ready to tap out.”

Turner asked his campers to make a point.

“74-72 — what is that?”

One player blurted out LSU vs. A&M.

“I’d put Texas A&M first if I were you around here,” Turner said. “Texas A&M 74, LSU 72.”

The Aggies beat LSU by that score in seven overtimes in 2018. The teams combined for 1,017 yards, and the game lasted just seven minutes short of five hours.

“I’m not saying they tapped out, but we had one more than they did that night. That’s all that mattered,” Turner said. “It could have gone the other way, but it didn’t. And if you watched that line, that O-Line at the end of that game, they’re coming off the ball harder than they did in the first quarter.”

A&M outrushed LSU 234-215. A&M also allowed only two sacks, while LSU gave up six. In overtime, LSU rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries, while the Aggies rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries.

“You know what that’s a credit to?” Turner said. “To them and their parents. The only thing I did right was recruit them. I went to their houses and brought them there. That’s what I did good. Other than that, your ability to finish is you, and that’s who I’m going to recruit, the guy who finishes. Is that what you would do if you were me?”

The 58-year-old Turner doesn’t have to worry about recruiting any more, which is somewhat of a blessing because he just wants to coach. That’s something he didn’t do much of in college when potential recruits came to one of the university’s summer camps.

“You bring all these kids into these camps, and they charge them money for it, and then I only got to coach them 30 minutes a day,” Turner said. “I’m around them for 30 minutes, and they’re there for 24 hours. I’m with them for 30 minutes, and for those 30 minutes, what am I doing? I’m recruiting. I’m not coaching.”

Turner said the job as a college coach demands that style at the school-run camps.

“I remember saying to my wife, ‘I’m not saying they’re wasting money, but the kids aren’t getting any football. They’re not getting major football out of it,’” Turner said. “And so I always said if I ran my own camp, I could teach these guys in 48 hours what they wouldn’t get for a year’s worth of camps that a coach spends 20 minutes with you.”

SATISFIED CUSTOMERS

Cypress Springs’ 17-year-old Marc Ferguson said Turner’s camp is just what he needed, because he’s only 18 months away from entering college.

“I want to learn as much as I can before I actually go on to the next level, so I can have a good season and lead my team to the playoffs,” Ferguson said.

The 6-foot-1, 255-pounder said he benefitted from Turner’s techniques.

“I think I’ve learned a way to dominate my opponent and a way to take a better angle on my opponents,” he said.

Ferguson has scholarship offers from East Central University, Bethany College and Louisiana Christian University, but he’s hopeful to get an offer from an FCS school.

“I want to get to either Tennessee State University or Southeastern Louisiana University,” Ferguson said.

Turner is hands-on with instruction during the camp and had an engaging question-and-answer session with the campers at day’s end.

“I consider myself a pretty good motivator,” Turner said. “I’ll go in and do my stuff with my son and get guys fired up and teach them to play together.”

Turner said his passion for the game comes from his military background.

“I loved my time in the Marine Corps,” Turner said. “A lot of what happened to me in the Marines had a big effect on how I teach and what my expectations for the players are.”

Turner said he takes responsibility for the actions of any unit he has worked with, whether it’s good or bad.

“And that’s something that I empowered on every player who’s ever played for me that if we fail, don’t look around and say, ‘OK, I wasn’t the problem.’ Look and see what you could have done better, and I think if everybody’s thinking in those terms, you’ll be good enough. You’ll find a way to win games. I think that’s all part of my passion for this whole thing. I love coaching kids, always have. I always will.”

FULL PASSION

The Boston native was a four-year letterman as a fullback under Boston College’s Jack Bicknell. He was team captain his senior season. He served as A&M’s offensive line coach from 2008-11 under Mike Sherman and returned to the Aggies in 2016-18 under Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher.

The media covering A&M football typically would make it a point to watch Turner’s offensive line drills, because his passion would make for good video or a storyline, though you might have to edit it for language.

One time a drill between two players didn’t go as planned, so an irate Turner had the entire unit line up in pairs, but they had only one football. That infuriated Turner more as he proceeded to rant while managers scampered to get footballs. He showed his whit while wondering out loud how a school as rich and powerful as A&M could afford only one football for its O-linemen. The footballs arrived, and the drill was done properly.

The colorful Turner has had his share of controversy. While at A&M he and tight ends/special teams coach Jeff Banks were suspended in 2016 for two weeks without pay and had to do 20 hours of community service for derogatory language at the Aggie Football Chalk talk for women. The annual event, which is no longer held, drew about 700 women with proceeds benefitting the Twin City Mission.

He was with the Dolphins when offensive lineman Jonathan Martin in 2013 was subjected to harassment and quit football in the middle of the season. Turner, who was fired by Miami in the 2014 offseason, was mentioned in the Ted Wells report commissioned by the NFL for a creating a troublesome work environment that contributed to Martin’s depression.

Turner after getting fired by the Bengals was hired for the 2022 season at Texas State by head coach Jake Spavital, who was A&M’s offensive coordinator from 2013-15. Turner was let go in February 2022 for what the Austin American-Statesman reported as doing or saying something controversial.

But few have questioned Turner’s ability to coach. Sherman, whom many say was A&M’s all-time best offensive line coach, brought Turner to Aggieland to run the unit. Sumlin also brought Turner back, and he along with Terry Price were the only coaches retained by Fisher when he was hired in 2018. Each time Turner was brought back to A&M, some of his former players took to Twitter to support the move.

Now as his own camp coordinator and a private instructor, Turner seems to have found his niche teaching the next generation of collegiate and NFL players.

“I always try and make it simple,” Turner said. “I love the movie Good Will Hunting when the real smart guy was up there and he had to draw on two blackboards, and the janitor goes up there and he does the same thing in six little words.”

Turner said people today often confuse issues by overtalking them. He believes simplicity is intelligence.

“When you can make something that’s complex and teach it in a simple form and get people to perform it, that’s what this is all about to me, because their job as blockers is hard,” Turner said.

The fallacy is football looks easy, especially on the line where five guys block five or six other guys.

“But if you’re standing there at eye level and you’re blocking that guy and he’s 343 pounds and he’s 6-2, playing defensive tackle for LSU and he’s pissed off, it’s a hard thing to block that guy,” Turner said. “So it takes a lot of work, a lot of technique, and I just spend a lot of time making it as easy as possible.”

Turner taught sixth-graders at Cougar Stadium last month the same way he taught the New Orleans Breakers the month before. He told both groups to trust the process.

“Your coach might coach you a little different than I do,” Turner told the campers. “He might say the footwork’s a little different. You do what your coach says. Then you integrate some of the stuff that I gave you. In general, he’s going to tell you the same stuff I’ve been saying. Do what he says and make it work. Don’t fight against him.”

Turner delivered that message sternly, but a few minutes later as he dismissed the group for the day he was all smiles.

“In my lifetime, I would have loved to be a head coach, but it didn’t work out that way for me,” Turner said. “So this is where I’m at, and I love doing it.”