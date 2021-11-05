Former NFL player Antonio Cromartie hones his coaching skills as a graduate assistant in Aggieland

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer found himself in a new position on the practice field before the season. The Aggie junior lined up opposite 10-year NFL veteran Antonio Cromartie, who wanted Wydermyer to give him his best move off the line of scrimmage. And nearly five years after his retirement, the cornerback still has it, Wydermyer said with a laugh.
“His jab off the line is so strong. He’s pushing me,” Wydermyer said. “It’s really cool.”
In his first year officially back in football, Cromartie also is in a new position, serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Aggie defense.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher met the Cromartie family when he joined Bobby Bowden’s staff as an assistant coach at Florida State. While Cromartie had already left Florida State for the NFL by then, Fisher had frequent interactions through the years with the cornerback, who was drafted 19th overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2006 and also played for the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts before retiring from the NFL in 2016.
The families continued to bond as one of Cromartie’s relatives taught Fisher’s son in elementary school in Tallahassee, Florida. Then in retirement, Cromartie settled in Houston and frequently brought his son to Fisher’s summer football camps in College Station. That’s when conversations of the four-time Pro Bowler getting into coaching began.
“I’ve got great respect for Antonio and have always had a relationship there,” Fisher said. “So when he was in Houston and wanting to possibly get into catching, it was something we thought would be good for both of us.”
Cromartie’s playing credentials are superb. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2007 with 10, returning one for a touchdown and making the All-Pro first team that season. He finished his career with 458 tackles, 34 interceptions and 123 pass breakups.
From that experience comes a unique perspective and knowledge bank for A&M’s defensive backs to lean upon, safety Demani Richardson said.
“He’s a great coach,” Richardson said. “He’s understanding. He’s been in our shoes, so that helps get information from him. He gives us little techniques and stuff we can work on and stuff like that that helped him get to the point where he’s at right now.”
A&M assistant football coaches are not made available to the media, including Cromartie.
Working with defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, Cromartie has helped the Aggies rank 31st in pass defense nationally this season, allowing 199.9 yards passing per game. Safety Leon O’Neal ranks seventh in the conference with two interceptions this season.
“I think it’s great,” running back Isaiah Spiller said. “He’s been in the league. He’s done well in the league and is an all-time pro. Just having him around is good. He gives great insight and great advice. I feel like he’s really helping the defense and the DBs this year.”
Beyond Cromartie’s on-field coaching, players say they most appreciate conversations with him behind the scenes. That includes players on the opposite side of the ball like Wydermyer. It’s that natural ability to communicate that makes the 37-year-old Cromartie more than just a good player with a good football mind, Fisher said.
“It’s not what you know,” Fisher said. “It’s how you can get them to know it, and I think he’s done a good job of that. He has credibility. Those guys know what he’s done and what he’s accomplished, and when he says something, his knowledge of the game is very astute — not just at corner but the whole defensive part of things and even offensively. All of our players listen to him, and I think he has a good chance to be a good coach in the future.”
And at this point in his coaching career, Cromartie still has the skills to back up the knowledge, a perk that continues to pique the interest of A&M’s players.
“He’s super strong,” Richardson said. “We do drills with him, and he throws the ball and even has as strong arm and has good feet still. It’s really impressive.”