Former NFL player Antonio Cromartie hones his coaching skills as a graduate assistant in Aggieland

“I’ve got great respect for Antonio and have always had a relationship there,” Fisher said. “So when he was in Houston and wanting to possibly get into catching, it was something we thought would be good for both of us.”

Cromartie’s playing credentials are superb. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2007 with 10, returning one for a touchdown and making the All-Pro first team that season. He finished his career with 458 tackles, 34 interceptions and 123 pass breakups.

From that experience comes a unique perspective and knowledge bank for A&M’s defensive backs to lean upon, safety Demani Richardson said.

“He’s a great coach,” Richardson said. “He’s understanding. He’s been in our shoes, so that helps get information from him. He gives us little techniques and stuff we can work on and stuff like that that helped him get to the point where he’s at right now.”

A&M assistant football coaches are not made available to the media, including Cromartie.

Working with defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, Cromartie has helped the Aggies rank 31st in pass defense nationally this season, allowing 199.9 yards passing per game. Safety Leon O’Neal ranks seventh in the conference with two interceptions this season.