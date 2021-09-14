Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson leads Lobos into Aggieland

“We’re going against a great opponent, who is one of the best football teams in the country in one of the hardest environments to play,” Gonzales said. “That’s fun. That’s why you do this. Those are the games that we want to play and compete in. We’re going to throw our hat in the ring and go see how we do.”

NOTES — New Mexico’s depth chart features 14 Texans, including starting senior cornerback Corey Hightower from Huntsville. New Mexico has 22 Texans on its overall roster. The Lobos also have 32 players from California, three more than they have from New Mexico. ... Gonzales is in his second season coaching the Lobos. He was a walk-on safety and punter at New Mexico from 1994-98 under head coaches Dennis Franchione then Rocky Long. Gonzales served as a graduate assistant and assistant under Long from 1999-2008 then went to San Diego State from 2011-17 to again work under Long, who has been Gonzales’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons. ... The Lobos played only seven WMC games last season because of COVID-19, going 2-5. New Mexico went 2-10 in 2019, including 0-8 in conference play. ... A&M is 4-0 against the Lobos, winning the last meeting 55-14 in 2017 at Kyle Field.