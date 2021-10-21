Former grad assistant back at QB for South Carolina against No. 17 Texas A&M

Former graduate assistant coach-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland returned to the field on South Carolina’s final drive last week against Vanderbilt to lead the Gamecocks to a win that snapped a nine-game Southeastern Conference skid.
“It’s surreal,” Noland said. “I told you guys I thought I would never put the pads on again. I wasn’t sure I would get this chance again. “
Now the 24-year-old faces a much bigger challenge as the Gamecocks visit No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday night.
Noland started the first three games but was hurt Sept. 18 against Georgia and didn’t play again until the final minutes of Saturday’s game. Luke Doty was injured against the Commodores and is out for the season after having foot surgery this week. Noland is back as the starter.
“The time being Luke’s backup made me enjoy all the little things about playing football,” Noland said.
Noland began his college career at Iowa State, then transferred to North Dakota State before joining coach Shane Beamer’s program as a grad assistant this spring. He likened his current situation to when he faced tough teams week after week while playing in the Big 12.
“This is what I’ve done my whole life. I remember we played at Iowa and then turned around and played at (Oklahoma),” he said.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed with the poise Noland showed in the win last week but wasn’t surprised by it considering his age and all that he’s done in his career.
“The maturity and experience of not getting affected by things and understanding how to approach it and how to prepare ... he came off the bench and led them to a victory,” Fisher said.
Noland will face an Aggies team that knocked off top-ranked Alabama two weeks ago before a 35-14 rout of Missouri last week.
Fisher was asked if this could be a trap game for the Aggies after two good wins.
“All games are trap games,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to understand the importance of your opponents (being) faceless no matter when you play them. And I think that’s when you start to become a great program, that your practices don’t reflect who you play — it reflects how you play.”
COLONEL ZEB
Soon after Noland moved from graduate assistant to quarterback this summer, a Twitter account called Col. Zebuliah Noland sprang up that portrayed him as a Civil War-era combatant sending dispatches home to his mother.
Beamer said his wife and children keep him up to the date on the feed, but he hasn’t looked at it yet. He and Noland have joked about how his story will end up as a Disney or Lifetime movie.
Who would play Beamer? “I’ll leave that up to you guys,” he joked.
