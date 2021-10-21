Former grad assistant back at QB for South Carolina against No. 17 Texas A&M

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was impressed with the poise Noland showed in the win last week but wasn’t surprised by it considering his age and all that he’s done in his career.

“The maturity and experience of not getting affected by things and understanding how to approach it and how to prepare ... he came off the bench and led them to a victory,” Fisher said.

Noland will face an Aggies team that knocked off top-ranked Alabama two weeks ago before a 35-14 rout of Missouri last week.

Fisher was asked if this could be a trap game for the Aggies after two good wins.

“All games are trap games,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to understand the importance of your opponents (being) faceless no matter when you play them. And I think that’s when you start to become a great program, that your practices don’t reflect who you play — it reflects how you play.”

COLONEL ZEB

Soon after Noland moved from graduate assistant to quarterback this summer, a Twitter account called Col. Zebuliah Noland sprang up that portrayed him as a Civil War-era combatant sending dispatches home to his mother.