Former coaches, players and others share their thoughts on Texas A&M's 12th Man tradition

“You go back to the original 12th Man in E. King Gill in 1922 at the Dixie Classic and the quote was: Standing tall, ready to help. You fast forward all these years, you see it, especially during big games like the Alabama game this year when the 12th Man actually helped win the game by standing tall, ready to help, which they did. All over the world, when you say 12th Man, they know that you’re talking about Texas A&M. ... The students have always participated, but there’s a couple of things that we did [to enhance it]. When we did the 12th Man Kickoff Team, that energized the students more. Then when we did the 12th Man towel. That energized the fans and the students.”

“When I was a kid, I followed the Aggie games, and then I had an Aggie from my hometown who brought me up to an A&M-Texas game. I saw the game and went to the bonfire and saw the Aggie Band. I don’t remember when I first heard the story of E. King Gill and the 12th Man. He was standing there ready to help if called upon, so that concept to me ... Aggies and the student body standing ready to help ... that philosophy or concept is what I’ve seen in practice all the years I’ve been at A&M. I’d go into little towns and you go in there and the school board, there’s an Aggie on it and in the PTA. You’ve got the Aggie moms. Whatever is going on in that town of a volunteer/civic nature, you’ll find Aggies involved in it. I’ve seen it. It’s more than just something Aggies say. The reality is if you need something done or you need a volunteer for something, just get the word out among Aggies. You’ll have all the help you’ll need.”