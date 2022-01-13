Former Aggie Heart Award winner Joe Wellborn Jr. dies

Joe Wellborn Jr., who was a three-year football letterman at Texas A&M from 1963-65, died Wednesday, according to his family.

Wellborn, who was inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013, was an All-Southwest Conference linebacker and team captain in 1965. He was the program’s first Aggie Heart Award winner, which honors intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, leadership and courage.

“There is a Dick Butkus Award because there was a Dick Butkus,” former Wellborn teammate Jim Singleton said. “There is an Aggie Heart Award because there was a Joe Wellborn.”

Wellborn was an active member of the Lettermen’s Association and a 12th Man Foundation Endowed Donor.