 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Aggie Heart Award winner Joe Wellborn Jr. dies
0 Comments

Former Aggie Heart Award winner Joe Wellborn Jr. dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Wellborn Jr., who was a three-year football letterman at Texas A&M from 1963-65, died Wednesday, according to his family.

Wellborn, who was inducted into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013, was an All-Southwest Conference linebacker and team captain in 1965. He was the program’s first Aggie Heart Award winner, which honors intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, leadership and courage.

“There is a Dick Butkus Award because there was a Dick Butkus,” former Wellborn teammate Jim Singleton said. “There is an Aggie Heart Award because there was a Joe Wellborn.”

Wellborn was an active member of the Lettermen’s Association and a 12th Man Foundation Endowed Donor.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M at South Carolina

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert