Former Aggie defensive back Smith makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

smith photo

Former Aggie football players Ty Warren (from left), Rocky Bernard and Kevin Smith show off the rings they've earned in the NFL. The trio signed autographs and chatted with fans at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive in College Station in 2014.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 ballot.

Smith, who was a three-time, All-Southwest Conference performer, had 20 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns. He was a consensus first team All-American in 1991, when the Aggies won the SWC, leading the nation in total defense by allowing only 222.4 yards per game.

This is the second straight year Smith has been on the ballot, which includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023 with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.

