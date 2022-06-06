Former Aggie defensive back Smith makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Smith, who was a three-time, All-Southwest Conference performer, had 20 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns. He was a consensus first team All-American in 1991, when the Aggies won the SWC, leading the nation in total defense by allowing only 222.4 yards per game.

This is the second straight year Smith has been on the ballot, which includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023 with specific details to be announced in the future. The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.