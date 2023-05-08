Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who transferred to Ole Miss after last season, was dismissed from the Rebels’ team over the weekend.

Ole Miss issued a statement on the dismissal of Marshall who had four receptions in Ole Miss’ spring football game last month.

“Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the Ole Miss football program for violation of team rules. We wish him good luck in his future plans,” the statement read, reported the Clarion Ledger & USA Today.

Marshall was a five-star recruit who was part of A&M’s 2022 record-setting recruiting class.

Marshall played in six games at A&M, making 11 receptions for 108 yards. He was suspended twice for violating team rules, the first time before A&M’s game against Miami on Sept. 17 along with cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris and wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Marshall was suspended again after the Aggies’ loss at South Carolina on Oct. 22 along with Harris and offensive lineman PJ Williams. None of three played the rest of the year and all transferred.