Former A&M QB Zach Calzada transferring to Auburn; K Seth Small to enter NFL draft

Calzada started the last 10 games of the 2021 season for the Aggies (8-4) after redshirt freshman Haynes King suffered a season-ending leg injury. Calzada in his redshirt sophomore season completed 184 of 327 passes (56.3%) for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was at his best in a 41-38 victory over Alabama, completing 21 of 31 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. But he struggled in losses at Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. He was 76-of-132 passing for only 765 yards in those games with four touchdowns and four interceptions for a quarterback rating of 108.49.