Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team

Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.

So Matthews marched onto the field and took the place of true freshman Jarred Kerr, who had left the game after starting in place of third-year player Antonio Johnson, who didn’t play for the second straight week due to injury.

Matthews’ playing time was a microcosm of a larger issue for the Aggies on Saturday. A&M was without at least 31 players due to injuries, suspensions and the flu after an outbreak within the team this week. The lack of depth showed in A&M’s 41-24 loss to Florida at Kyle Field.

“It’s a bunch,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said when asked how many players the Aggies were missing Saturday. “It’s one of the worst I’ve had as far as that goes.

The most notable omission was true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who made his first career start last week against Ole Miss and had provided a spark to a stagnant Aggie offense. He was joined by defensive back Bryce Anderson, quarterback Max Johnson, offensive lineman Kam Dewberry and kicker Ethan Moczulski as scholarship players unavailable due to the flu. Johnson and Dewberry were present on the sideline, but Dewberry wore a neck gaiter over his face.

After two years of mild flu seasons, cases are on the rise across the country, including Bryan-College Station. According to Martha Dannenbaum, director of A&M’s Student Health Services, the SHS saw over 100 flu-like cases this week. For comparison, Dannenbaum said SHS saw less than 10 cases at this time last year. These numbers aren’t unheard of, though, as SHS saw 120 cases in a single week in September 2016.

“Some guys came back today, in the last day or so, depending on how it came,” Fisher said. “Some guys it hit harder. Some guys it hit easier. You know what I’m saying? We didn’t know. We were trying to do piecemeal and do what we had all week.”

Haynes King started in place of Weigman but appeared limited due to previous injuries to his foot and throwing shoulder. King completed 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards but did not run the ball, even when given the chance. Fisher said he didn’t discourage King from running the ball, though.

The Aggies leaned on running back Devon Achane early and often, and he scored three touchdowns but also seemed limited as one of the Aggies recovering from illness.

A&M right guard Layden Robinson said players didn’t know until Thursday or Friday who would be playing Saturday.

“Stuff like that gets rough, because you’re just facing a lot of adversity,” A&M right guard Layden Robinson said. “But you have to pull through that adversity and you have to come through that adversity at the end of the day.”

A&M’s defense has dealt with a bulk of the injuries, and the Aggies also had to play most of the game without top cornerback Jaylon Jones, who was ejected in the first quarter for targeting. That paved the way for a number of freshmen to play Saturday, including walk-ons like Matthews.

“It’s tough, but that’s what they’re here for,” A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said of younger players seeing more snaps. “We look at it as the next person up, try to put that person in the best perspective they could be ... you know, try to help them get out with us and be able to roll with us.”