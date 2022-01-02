 Skip to main content
Five-star Cypress Park LB Perkins commits to Texas A&M
Five-star Cypress Park LB Perkins commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team landed linebacker Harold Perkins, a five-star recruit from Cypress Park in the class of 2022, who announced his decision during the second half of the Under Armor All-America game on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Perkins' commitment gives the Aggies the highest rated class in modern recruiting, according to 247Sports.com. A&M has 328.82 points with 28 commits, just ahead of Alabama's 317.45 points with 24 commits. Rounding out the top five are Georgia (311.96 points, 26 commits), Ohio State (297.15 points, 19 commits) and Texas (281.97 points, 27 commits).

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Perkins opted not to sign during the early signing period from Dec. 15-17. The next signing period is Feb. 2-April 1. Perkins, who chose the Aggies over Texas and LSU, is the top linebacker recruit in the country and No. 5 overall in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

-- Eagle staff report

Texas A&M University logo (copy)
