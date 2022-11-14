Jimbo Fisher: 'We're playing each other and Texas A&M'

The Texas A&M football team will be playing for pride in season-ending home games against Massachusetts and LSU, which should be more than enough motivation, said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” said Fisher on Monday at his weekly press conference. “You’ve got Texas A&M on your jersey. You play for your teammates and you play for yourself, because you’re sending a message of who you are and what you are.”

A&M’s chances of become bowl-eligible ended in Saturday’s 13-10 loss at Auburn, which was the sixth straight in season setback, the longest since 1972 in Emory Bellard’s first season. A&M (3-7, 1-6) is assured of its worst season since 2008 when A&M went 4-8 in Mike Sherman’s first season.

This is Fisher’s fifth season. A&M has been hit hard with injuries and suspensions, but some fans have taken to social media wondering if the program is unraveling.

“It’s not in disarray, we’ve got very good players here,” Fisher said. “We got good guys, we’ll keep coaching good, young players. We’re [also] in good shape what we’re doing in recruiting in what we’re doing.”

Fisher has maintained that underclassmen-laden roster has remained together.

A&M’s offense, which was missing several key performers, suffered another blow Saturday when sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III didn’t play because he refused to take off his arm sleeves.

“I want to clear the air,” Muhammad tweeted after the game. “I was benched for wearing sleeves – something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection. I apologize to my teammates and fans and looking forward to getting back on the field.”

Muhammad had 15 receptions for 111 yards in the previous two games.

“That was an internal issue which we handled, we’ve addressed it and moved on,” said Fisher, later adding that Muhammad would be available for Saturday’s 11 a.m. nonconference game against UMass (1-9) at Kyle Field.

Fisher said that cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas and offensive lineman PJ Williams won’t be available. The true freshmen have missed the last three games for a violation of team rules.

NOTES: A&M’s game against LSU on Nov. 26 will kick at 6 p.m. and be on ESPN. The SEC’s other games that day are South Carolina at Clemson, 11 a.m. (ABC); Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m. (ESPN); Louisville at Kentucky, 2 p.m. (SEC Network); Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); and Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network). SEC games on Nov. 25 are Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. (CBS) and Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m. (ABC). Mississippi State at Ole Miss will be at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day on ESPN.