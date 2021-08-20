Fisher waiting to name starting QB as Calzada, King make progress

“All that stuff is just as important to me as are the other parts of it, and you start getting those things when you start getting comfortable in what you’re doing,” Fisher said.

The last time Fisher had to name a starting quarterback, he waited until the week of the season opener. He went with Mond, who was competing against Nick Starkel after both started games in 2017 under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Mond proceeded to make 36 straight starts for Fisher en route to setting several school records and becoming a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

Calzada and King are highly touted but lack experience.

King, a redshirt freshman, played in two games last year, completing 2 of 4 passes for 59 yards with a touchdown and interception. He added six carries for 43 yards rushing. Calzada, a redshirt sophomore, played in three games in 2019, completing 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He had five carries for minus 9 yards with a long run of 8 yards.