Fisher waiting to name starting QB as Calzada, King make progress

Quarterbacks Zach Calzada and Haynes King each have showed Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher enough that he hasn’t decided on which will start the season opener.
“I think both guys are making progress,” Fisher said. “We’ll make a decision here ... we’ll have to make one relatively soon. But I’ve been very pleased with both guys, and I think both guys have had a good camp.”
Sixth-ranked A&M will open the season Sept. 4 against Kent State at Kyle Field. Friday was fall camp’s 13th practice for the quarterbacks looking to replace four-year starter Kellen Mond.
“Both guys have made a lot of progress taking care of the ball for the most part,” Fisher said. “Occasionally, they’ll throw an [interception] every now and then.”
And that’s not a bad thing for young quarterbacks in practice, said Fisher, who played the position in college at Samford.
“You’ve got to take chances. You’ve got to throw balls,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to find out what you can and cannot do, and I’ve been very pleased with that. There’s been a lot more big plays then there has been [interceptions], so decision-making is getting better.”
Both are controlling the game, communicating well with teammates and playing with the right demeanor, Fisher said.
“All that stuff is just as important to me as are the other parts of it, and you start getting those things when you start getting comfortable in what you’re doing,” Fisher said.
The last time Fisher had to name a starting quarterback, he waited until the week of the season opener. He went with Mond, who was competing against Nick Starkel after both started games in 2017 under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. Mond proceeded to make 36 straight starts for Fisher en route to setting several school records and becoming a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings.
Calzada and King are highly touted but lack experience.
King, a redshirt freshman, played in two games last year, completing 2 of 4 passes for 59 yards with a touchdown and interception. He added six carries for 43 yards rushing. Calzada, a redshirt sophomore, played in three games in 2019, completing 12 of 24 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He had five carries for minus 9 yards with a long run of 8 yards.
Sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson is back with the team after being suspended from athletics activities following his arrest on Aug. 5 when he was charged with a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance along with a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. Fisher didn’t elaborate on Jackson’s suspension and return, saying those are university matters with the football program adhering to school policies.
Fisher said it was great to have Jackson back and that he’s playing well.
A&M senior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones suffered a shoulder injury that had him sidelined at Thursday’s practice with his right arm in a sling.
“He banged his shoulder,” Fisher said. “Just fell on one during a pass. Just fell on his shoulder and banged it up. We’re thinking in a little bit of time he’ll be back. I don’t know exactly, but shouldn’t be [a] long, long time.”