Fisher vs. Saban: Right now it's only words and they don't count

The Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban spat is over — at least for now.

Those hoping for fireworks from the two head football coach during the Southeastern Conference Media Days were sorely disappointed. There were no accusations, only mutual admiration.

Saban complimented his former assistant Tuesday.

“I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” said Saban, who won his first national championship at LSU with Fisher as his offensive coordinator. “He’s done a great job at A&M. He did a great job for us.”

Fisher then praised Saban on Thursday.

“He’s a great football coach,” Fisher said. “You get two competitive guys who have a disagreement or opinion or whatever, and we both went publicly for the first time — neither one of us have done that. And we both can grow from that, and hopefully we will. But there’s competitiveness, and I have great respect for Nick and his program and everything he’s ever done. We’ve been very good friends for a long time.”

They didn’t seem the best of buddies in mid-May when Saban claimed A&M bought its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness money. Fisher responded by calling Saban a “narcissist” and said “some people think they’re God; go dig into how God did his deal.”

Saban apologized, saying he shouldn’t have mentioned A&M by name. Fisher capped a wild 24 hours by saying he was “done” with Saban.

What started it was a must-see video of the summer as Saban made the accusations while talking to Birmingham, Alabama, businessmen. Fisher’s nine-minute rebuttal at a press conference the next day proved equally entertaining for college football fans thirsty to see anything related to their sport three months away from the 2022 season kicking off.

Many thought the feud would mushroom. The SEC couldn’t handle all the media credentials for its spring meetings in Destin, Florida, on May 31-June 1. The Brazos County A&M Club got a boost in ticket sales for its annual Coaches’ Night that featured Fisher on June 2.

But in truth nothing has happened. Fisher and Saban haven’t said anything worthy of bulletin-board material since the infamous 24-hours in May.

Fisher said “we’ve moved on” at the spring meetings, and Saban added that he had “no issues” with Fisher.

Five weeks later, they sounded ready to take a reunion picture.

Will that change when they play on Oct. 8?

The game already was circled on Alabama’s calendar after last year’s 41-38 A&M victory. The Aggies made good on Fisher’s boast at a booster function, assuring A&M fans that he wouldn’t need Saban to retire to finally beat Alabama.

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there,” Fisher said.

That would have been much of the hype for the rematch until the mayhem in May. Don’t expect Fisher and Saban to add any juicy zingers. They’ll be focused on what happens on the field, which is more than enough. Alabama is picked to win the SEC West with A&M second. That will be the game’s focus. That doesn’t mean their spat is going away even though both coaches will keep pushing it to the backburner.

Saban is a master at moving past verbal spats.

In 2013, former Vanderbilt head coach James Franklin referred to Saban as “Nicky Satan” at a high school banquet. Franklin apologized for the remarks, and you could say he’s still apologizing. The 50-year-old was considered one of the nation’s up-and-coming coaches when he said that, but he’s won only one conference title in 11 years and is 5-5 in bowl games. He’s no Nick Saban nor Nicky Satan.

Steve Spurrier was a master when it came to getting under opponents’ skins. In 2014 he pointed out that Saban had indeed won a trio of national titles in eight years but only two SEC titles even though he had the No. 1 recruiting class annually.

“I don’t know if he has maxed out potentially as well as he could,” Spurrier said.

Saban since that has won six more SEC titles and a trio of national titles. Spurrier tipped his hat to Saban and the Crimson Tide earlier this year.

“I’m here to say they’re the best, not because they win the most — of course, that’s part of it too — but they do it the right way,” Spurrier said, AL.com reported. “They play hard. They play clean. They don’t try to hurt their opponents. They don’t give the interception chains. They don’t do all that other stuff that other teams like to do now it seems like, but they play the game the way it should be played. If you beat them, you have to earn it, and that’s the way it should be.”

Ironically, and maybe fittingly, Spurrier’s comments came in early May in Birmingham. Probably some of the people in that crowd returned a couple weeks later to hear Saban’s comments about A&M and supposed NIL deals run rampant.

Saban is no Spurrier when it comes to one-liners and barbs, but he’s dang good. Remember his response when asked about Fisher’s boast of beating him last summer?

“In what, golf?” Saban smirked.

Remember, Fisher was 0-4 against his former boss at the time having been outscored 168-84.

Saban probably said exactly what he wanted to when he said A&M paid for its recruiting class. There’s many who side with Saban’s remarks. That’s a column for a different day. Coaches and programs getting accused of paying payers is almost as old as the game. Saban, though, knew he opened a hornets’ nest by mentioning names, including Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State, so he apologized.

That wasn’t enough for Fisher who wanted a rebuttal. He had played by the rules. He and his coaches and recruits deserved better. He was right, but he also attacked Saban’s character to the nth degree. Fisher, like Saban, crossed a line. Saban decided not to throw mud back or maybe SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stuck both of their heads in mud and said enough is enough.

A war of words is entertaining, especially in the dog days of summer when the subjects are as colorful as Saban and Fisher. But this will be settled on the field — yearly. That’s the way it should be, and that’s the way it was until this distraction, which it would seem has passed.

