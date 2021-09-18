Fisher says Texas A&M lacked physicality in 34-0 win over New Mexico

“Average” is how Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher described his team’s performance in a 34-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

The lopsided victory at Kyle Field might have been the Aggies’ first shutout since a 67-0 rout of Prairie View A&M in 2016, but a lack of physicality on the offensive line spelled out mediocrity to Fisher.

“Up front, [we] didn’t play very well,” Fisher said. “I thought they played harder than we did. I thought they were physical. I thought they banged us around. Whenever they wanted to, they kept getting after us. We need to learn to grow up and play a lot more physical, I mean, across the board.”

Offensive line issues began before the game kicked off. A&M’s starting sophomore right guard Layden Robinson was sidelined Saturday with a leg injury, forcing All-American Kenyon Green to take his place on the inside.

Sophomore Blake Trainor had an adventure of a day filling in at right tackle against a Lobo front that constantly dialed up twists and slants to get penetration. New Mexico often caught running back Isaiah Spiller in the backfield or held him to a short gain as the Aggies (3-0) managed just 34 rushing yards and an average of 2.4 per carry in the first half.