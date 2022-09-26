Fisher praises team for effort in beating Arkansas, wants to see improvement

Jimbo Fisher praised his players for a big effort in beating 10th-ranked Arkansas, now he wants to see big improvement.

“I’m proud of our team in the way they competed in the game and as far as how hard we competed in the game,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “We won the game and I’m very proud of that, but I’m not very happy in how we played.”

A&M was outgained 415-343 in yardage in the 23-21 victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. A&M had nine penalties for 65 yards. Eight of them were on offense. Arkansas jumped to a 14-0 lead.

“I don’t think we played close to our best,” Fisher said. “[It’s] encouraging in that there’s a lot more in there in how we have to play. [But] we also need to realize it and get that done.”

The Aggies will play at Mississippi State on Saturday in a matchup of 3-1 teams.

A&M will be without senior wide receiver/punt returner Ainias Smith who suffered a season-ending injury to his lower right leg against Arkansas. Smith had started a team-best 20 straight games and his 25 overall starts trails only senior defensive backs Demani Richardson (35) and Myles Jones (30).

Fisher said it will be hard to replace Smith’s “diversity and leadership and experience, but he’ll be there to help and mentor those guys. He’s a unique player, a unique competitor. I love him to death, it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

Smith, who could opt to return for another season because of COVID-19, has 127 career receptions for 1,612 yards with 17 touchdowns. The only wide receivers on the roster with double-digit receptions are junior Chase Lane (44-572, 13.0, 2 TDs) and senior Jalen Preston (29-394, 13.2, 3 TDs). A&M is expected to rely more on underclassmen Evan Stewart, Yulkeith Brown, Chris Marshall and Moose Muhammad III who have a combined 33 receptions for 448 yards with six touchdowns. A&M also might throw more to its five tight ends.

Smith had 62 punt returns in his career for 551 yards (8.9) with a TD. Muhammad is the only other player on the roster having returned punts. He had seven last year for 61 yards.

•Junior defensive back Antonio Johnson, who had 13 tackles, shared SEC defensive player of the week honors with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who had five tackles, including 2.5 sacks in a victory over Vanderbilt.

•The A&M-Alabama game on Oct. 8 will kick at 7 p.m. and be on CBS. Other games that day are Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN); Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m. (ESPNU); Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).