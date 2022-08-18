Fisher: no one in danger of missing the season opener for an injury

As is the case in fall camp, a stream of Texas A&M football players have exited and re-entered full contact drills while nursing bumps and bruises through three weeks of workouts.

Thursday, while speaking to the media, head coach Jimbo Fisher reassured everyone that those who have had absences shouldn’t miss the Aggies’ season opener against Sam Houston on Sept. 3 on the account of an injury.

“I won’t ever put a timetable on it, but I don’t see that happening right now,” Fisher said.

A&M, which had an off day Wednesday, held its 13th practice late Thursday afternoon. The third week of fall camp will wrap up with a practice Friday and a scrimmage Saturday before another day off Sunday.

Some of the notable players who have missed time during fall camp include offensive guard Layden Robinson, center Bryce Foster, wide receivers Ainias Smith and Chris Marshall, tight end Jake Johnson, cornerback Myles Jones, linebacker Andre White and defensive lineman Walter Nolan.

Foster, who started every game last season, is among the many who have returned. But during the first four periods the media can watch, Foster has been working out, at times, with the second unit. Foster also missed all of spring practice while throwing shot put for the Aggie track and field team.

In his stead, redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff has taken reps with the first team, both at center and guard.

“Wykoff, man, he’s done a really good job,” Fisher said. “He’s played good football. We’ve excited really well with him, playing center and playing guard and playing different positions and I’ve been really pleased.”

Timetables are not a hallmark of Fisher’s fall camps. He reiterated Thursday he has no set time on making a decision on the starting quarterback, a race that appears to be down to sophomore Haynes King and junior transfer Max Johnson. Fisher previously said scrimmages are where he can best grade the quarterbacks. A&M will have its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday.

Last season, Fisher named King the starter on Aug. 25, which was 11 days before the Aggies’ 2021 season opener against Kent State.

“I’ll know when I know,” Fisher said Thursday.

Fisher and the Aggie offense know who will get the bulk of the carries and that’s Devon Achane who was the 2021 Orange Bowl MVP. The junior speedster led the Southeastern Conference last season in percentage of runs over 10 yards and percentage of runs over 20 yards.

However, it is the next person in line that Fisher and his staff have focused in on during fall camp. The backups handled the majority of the carries in the first scrimmage. Sophomore Amari Daniels, redshirt freshman LJ Johnson and junior Earnest Crownover all have impressed, Fisher said. Crownover has seen time in practice at fullback as well.

“The young guys as far as their carries are getting better and better at seeing holes and seeing blocking schemes,” Fisher said.

Fisher has been pleased with the improvement in fall camp by both newcomers and the veterans.

“The young guys keep progressing in different levels, but I love the fortitude as far as staying involved in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Fisher said. “The older guys, the leadership has been emerging.”