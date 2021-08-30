 Skip to main content
Fisher: King's pocket presence helped him earn the starting nod
Fisher: King's pocket presence helped him earn the starting nod

Haynes King is Texas A&M’s starting quarterback because of consistency, not his ability to make plays with his legs, head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

“It was his pocket presence and his ability to throw the ball accurately,” Fisher said at Monday’s press conference. “I’m still a firm believer in decision making and accuracy is how you play great football.”

Fisher said a quarterback’s ability to run is an added piece to what has to happen.

Fisher said King played well in the scrimmages and kept improving in practice, being consistent in how he threw the ball.

Fisher named redshirt freshman King the starter over redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada.

