The film STANDING ROOM ONLY will debut on Aug. 20 at the Rudder Auditorium.

The film’s premiere is free, but limited to 2,500 and is on a first-come, first-served basis. You can RSVP for the film made by Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films at 12thman.com.

The Rudder Auditorium doors will open at 6 p.m., and no food or drinks will be allowed at the venue.

The 1-hour, 42-minute documentary is the result of thousands of hours of interviews, tracing the history of the 12th Man tradition.