Fifth-ranked Texas A&M seeks consistency against Colorado on Saturday in Denver

“It’s a great opportunity,” Dorrell said. “It’s a highly ranked team that’s been successful for several years. It’s a great measuring stick for us to compete with a ranked opponent, and those are really great challenges you want to have your team face. Those are the opportunities we want to get ourselves to be in, so we’re embracing the challenge of what this is going to be.”

Coming off a 35-7 victory over FCS Northern Colorado, Colorado was projected by most to finish fifth in the Pac-12 Conference South ahead of only Arizona. The Buffaloes are considered in the bottom third of the league that includes Washington State and Oregon State from the North.

“There’s that added big-game feeling, playing in the Broncos’ stadium and a top 10 team,” Colorado linebacker Nate Landman said. “The biggest thing for us is just to treat it like a game that can put us back on the map and this program back where it used to be.”

The Aggies say they’re hoping their first game of the season away from Kyle Field will help them form their 2021 identity.