Fatherhood agrees to a healthy Miller who is primed for solid season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Perhaps it was because this happened to be the last day of training camp. Or maybe because he just welcomed a new son (a son, he predicted, who would one day be a quarterback). But Von Miller was in a mood to gush.

So gush the Denver Broncos pass rusher did — about family. About how good he’s feeling after missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury. About the attributes of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock who are locked in a QB battle. About teammates.

And even more about teammates such as receiver Courtland Sutton, who like Miller is coming back from an injury. The return of Miller, the defensive leader, and Sutton, a dynamic playmaker, could factor into a bounce-back year for the Broncos after a 5-11 season.

“I’m always super-optimistic,” Miller said as the Broncos prepared to travel to Seattle for their second preseason game Saturday. “I always have these high hopes and these high expectations for my team and my teammates. It’s hard not to feel this way.”