Fatherhood agrees to a healthy Miller who is primed for solid season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Perhaps it was because this happened to be the last day of training camp. Or maybe because he just welcomed a new son (a son, he predicted, who would one day be a quarterback). But Von Miller was in a mood to gush.
So gush the Denver Broncos pass rusher did — about family. About how good he’s feeling after missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury. About the attributes of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock who are locked in a QB battle. About teammates.
And even more about teammates such as receiver Courtland Sutton, who like Miller is coming back from an injury. The return of Miller, the defensive leader, and Sutton, a dynamic playmaker, could factor into a bounce-back year for the Broncos after a 5-11 season.
“I’m always super-optimistic,” Miller said as the Broncos prepared to travel to Seattle for their second preseason game Saturday. “I always have these high hopes and these high expectations for my team and my teammates. It’s hard not to feel this way.”
That’s because he sees a defense now featuring rookie defensive back Patrick Surtain II, a first-round pick whom Miller labeled “a special player” in the making. Surtain’s coverage ability can only buy more time for Miller to get to the quarterback. First, though, he needs to beat fellow rush specialist Bradley Chubb to the QB. Chubb may have gotten even faster following a 7 1/2-sack season that resulted in a Pro Bowl spot.
“He’s a beast,” Miller said of his rush partner. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast and he’s tough.”
Miller was introduced to a future quarterback — his forecast — late Monday.
His name: Valor B’Vsean Miller.
His current measurements: 8 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 1/2 inches.
If not a signal-caller, a golfer for sure, Miller cracked about his infant son.
“To see him smile and see him open his eyes and all the other stuff, it was great,” Miller said. “A great experience. I’m happy I was able to experience that.”
There’s a chance Miller may not play this weekend, simply because he doesn’t want his first game back to be on artificial turf. He may wait a week when the Broncos play a final preseason game at home on real grass. Denver opens the season Sept. 12 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, which is an artificial surface.
“I didn’t want my first game after injury to be on turf, especially with the type of injury that I had,” said Miller, who was hurt on the final play of a practice last September that was moved indoors because of a snowstorm. “But we’ll see.”
There’s a chance Sutton sees some playing time in Seattle. But only if he’s ready.
“He’s doing great,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “He’s on track and we feel good about his progress.”
Sutton certainly stands out at practice. Hard not to with those bright orange cleats and spectacular catches. Those receptions are the type he made in 2019 when he was a Pro Bowler after a 72-catch, 1,112-yard season.
The fourth-year wideout from SMU played in one game last season before tearing his ACL. He’s now wearing a protective brace as a precaution.