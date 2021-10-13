Family of Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson to celebrate his success Saturday close to St. Louis home

“I always wanted my mom to move to Texas just so I could play football here, because I knew football was just so big here,” Johnson said. “I just knew that I wanted to be in an environment like Texas football while playing football.”

Johnson made his way onto A&M’s recruiting board thanks to former staffer Ishmael Aristide, who was tasked with adding depth to the Aggie secondary. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko liked what he saw of Johnson’s video, and Johnson became a recruiting priority for Fisher, according to Rogers.

“Coach Fisher said, ‘I need him. I don’t want him. I need him.’ They just had to get him there,” Damika Rogers said.

Due to his atypical high school schedule, Johnson was never able to visit College Station on a game day. In fact, his first game experience at Kyle Field came in his first game suited up for the Aggies. But through the relationships he built with the coaches on recruiting visits at other times of the year, both Johnson and his family knew A&M is where he wanted to play college football.