Family of Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson to celebrate his success Saturday close to St. Louis home

Antonio Johnson’s grandmother missed his first football game.
At the time, a football game featuring 5-year-olds kicking off at noon on a Sunday was not worth missing church. But after hearing of her grandson’s five-touchdown performance in his gridiron debut, Johnson’s grandmother hasn’t missed a game since — and that includes plans to see the Texas A&M safety’s matchup at Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.
The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Johnson, a native of East St. Louis, Illinois. About 50 to 60 family members and friends will make the two-and-a-half hour drive from the Missouri border town to Columbia for Saturday’s game, according to Johnson’s mother Damika Rogers.
“That’s pretty much the closest game to home, so there is going to be a lot of people there supporting us,” Johnson said. “I have some high school teammates that go to [Missouri] as well as friends that go there, so it’s going to be very personal for me to go there and play.”
Geography dictates that East St. Louis is split between fans of Illinois and Missouri, so it’s no stretch to say Johnson was pushed to spend plenty of time on both campuses, especially as his college recruitment began to heat up. But an inconsistent high school schedule that featured frequent Saturday games made visits on game days nearly impossible for Johnson, unless he was making a quick morning or evening jaunt to one of the two schools, Rogers said.
Regional recruiting always has been a priority for the Tigers, including with the newest regime led by head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. During Johnson’s recruitment, the Tigers were led by now Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
“We’ve got to do a great job of recruiting our borders and recruiting our state, and that particular side of the state has got some really good football players,” Drinkwitz said on this week’s SEC teleconference.
Missouri has 13 players from the greater St. Louis area on its current roster, including two from East St. Louis High School: freshman wide receiver Dominic Lovett and freshman quarterback Tyler Macon.
While Missouri and Illinois recruited Johnson heavily, he caught the attention of numerous other programs across the country and had 25 scholarship offers. In the Southeastern Conference alone, the four-star recruit held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.com. Johnson even committed to Tennessee at one point, according to Rivals.com.
“Everybody wanted him,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. “There were commitments here and commitments there and people getting him to commit. Those wars are relentless, and you’ve got to trust and believe, just like a game.”
However, the big and bright stars — as well as the big and bright lights — of Texas always had a pull on Johnson’s heart. Growing up, Johnson’s family often watched the movie Friday Night Lights as well its spinoff TV show, both of which romanticized the religion of football in the Lone Star State. Kewan Rogers, Damika’s husband, always envisioned Johnson as a young Boobie Miles, the star running back for Odessa Permian in the book-turned-movie.
“I always wanted my mom to move to Texas just so I could play football here, because I knew football was just so big here,” Johnson said. “I just knew that I wanted to be in an environment like Texas football while playing football.”
Johnson made his way onto A&M’s recruiting board thanks to former staffer Ishmael Aristide, who was tasked with adding depth to the Aggie secondary. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko liked what he saw of Johnson’s video, and Johnson became a recruiting priority for Fisher, according to Rogers.
“Coach Fisher said, ‘I need him. I don’t want him. I need him.’ They just had to get him there,” Damika Rogers said.
Due to his atypical high school schedule, Johnson was never able to visit College Station on a game day. In fact, his first game experience at Kyle Field came in his first game suited up for the Aggies. But through the relationships he built with the coaches on recruiting visits at other times of the year, both Johnson and his family knew A&M is where he wanted to play college football.
“I love the coaches,” Damika Rogers said. “The coaches are down to earth. They talk to us. Some coaches, you can talk to them and they rush you off the phone. They don’t do that [at A&M]. I can call Jimbo any time of day, and if he doesn’t answer, he’ll call right back, and we may talk for 30 minutes. Elko, we talk all the time.”
The choice turned serendipitous for another reason. Just recently, Johnson and A&M running back Isaiah Spiller learned they are distant cousins. Rogers’ cousin and Spiller’s grandmother are siblings, Rogers said.
“Antonio, he’s doing really good. He’s covering well,” Spiller said. “That’s just a testament to his offseason work. He’s a great player, and I see him doing great things this season and next year.”
Playing most of the season at nickelback in Elko’s base 4-2-5 defense, Johnson leads the Aggies in tackles with 47, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He is second only to safely Leon O’Neal Jr. in pass breakups with four, one less than O’Neal. Fifteen of his tackles came in a career-high performance against Mississippi State.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Antonio Johnson,” Drinkwitz said. “I think he plays really well for them within the scheme, provides them a lot of flexibility with his ability to play both zone and man coverage and blitz off the edge and fit in to the run game.”
Johnson’s success will be on display for many of those who helped him develop Saturday, and for his family, it will be a piece of validation for the time and effort they put into getting him to this point.
“It means everything in the world to me,” Kewan Rogers said. “Everything was well worth it. Putting 60,000 miles on the car one year — everything was worth it.”