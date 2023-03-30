The Texas A&M football team is having a productive start to spring training, and experience has played a big part.

The Aggies return 19 starters, but only five of them are seniors or graduates. The sophomore and junior returning starters along with their classmates are creating better work habits and have become more detailed in their position and team work, head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

“There’s nothing that can replace experience,” Fisher said Thursday before the seventh practice of spring drills. “Talent is wonderful, but you have to have experience, and I think that’s what you’re starting to see from those guys in the second year or third year from what you’re doing in your schemes and just awareness of the big picture.”

The players are stronger, but being more knowledgeable in the system allows them to play more physical and faster, Fisher said.

• Replacing Achane: A big question mark on offense for A&M is replacing running back Devone Achane, who opted to enter the NFL draft after three seasons. Achane rushed for 2,012 yards the last two seasons for a unit that was struggling.

A&M is seeking consistency from a group that includes junior Amari Daniels, who rushed for 200 yards on 36 carries last year, and sophomore Le’Veon Moss, who had 114 yards on 27 carries.

“Our guys work very hard,” Fisher said. “I think they’re three very talented guys that can be really good players, and I’ve liked their demeanor and attitude so far in camp.”

Fisher includes five-star recruit Rueben Owens in A&M’s top three backs. Owens is one of 11 freshmen on the team who graduated high school early and enrolled this spring.

“What I love about Rueben is, number one, he’s very gifted,” Fisher said. “But two, he has a great attitude and he understands how to work.”

• Jackson seeking a healthy year: A&M is hopeful to get a full season out of senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, who played only eight games last season, making seven starts. He wore a brace on his left knee during Thursday’s press conference.

“This right here is a knickknack. That’s all it is,” Jackson said. “I’m a fighter, so can’t complain, too much.”

Jackson had 37 tackles last season, 23 of them solos, including seven for loss.

The 325-pounder says he didn’t consider declaring for the NFL draft this spring.

“I felt like I left a lot on the table last year, especially missing games,” Jackson said. “I feel I can help this team get to levels that we want to get to personally and as a foundation. I feel I can boost my teammates to become better men on and off the field, better people, better players.”

Jackson praised the improvement of the younger defensive linemen but also poked fun at 285-pound sophomore Walter Nolen when asked if the former five-star recruit had lost 35 pounds since Nolen was listed at 320 as a freshman.

“Probably 35 pounds in his head,” Jackson laughed. “No, he’s getting way better than he was. I see myself in him a lot. He’s very hungry for what he wants.”

Jackson, who was suspended for a short time in August 2021 after getting arrested on drug charges, refused to give an update on that along with how it might have affected him.

“We’re going to stick to football questions please, thank you,” Jackson said.

Jackson has a hearing in court scheduled after A&M’s spring drills end.

• Tight ends update: Graduate Max Wright is missing spring drills, allowing sophomores Donovan Green, Fernando Garza III and Jake Johnson along with freshman Theo Melin Ohrstrom to get more work at tight end.

“They’re all improving. They’re all getting better,” Fisher said, adding that by season’s end in 2022 Green and Johnson were getting most of the work at the position because of injuries.

• Moving forward quickly: Any changes regarding schemes, techniques or practices after reviewing a season are implemented as soon as possible, Fisher said. The spring then allows you to further tweak for the summer workouts in preparation for fall camp.

“You don’t always change going into fall,” Fisher said. “You change now, because that gives them a lot more time, and you get to trial and error. It’s, ‘All right, maybe we like that or maybe that’s not what I thought or that is what I thought.’ You keep things or get rid of things based off that.”

• NOTES — Sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart has been in a walking boot because of a tweaked ankle and is day-to-day, Fisher said. ... Sophomore Kam Dewberry left practice early Monday during the segment when the media can attend. “He was back in practice yesterday, running with the [first team] yesterday,” Fisher said. “Rotating ones and twos and [he was] playing in there doing great, did a great job. He had a pretty good practice yesterday.” ... The Maroon & White Game will be April 15.