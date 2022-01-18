Eric Dickerson admits Texas A&M boosters paid his grandmother back for gold Trans Am

Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans Am, which Dickerson started driving during his senior year of high school in 1979, shortly before verbally committing to the Aggies.
Dickerson acknowledges this in his memoir, Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson Story, which was released Tuesday. An excerpt of the book detailing how Dickerson received the car was published Tuesday by D Magazine.
A&M sought after Dickerson, one of the nation’s top running back prospects from Sealy. Despite verbally committing to the Aggies, Dickerson would eventually sign with SMU. He was an All-American for the Mustangs in 1981 and 1982 before becoming a six-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL. SMU coach Ron Meyer famously called the car the “Trans A&M.”
Dickerson had previously claimed that his grandmother bought him the Trans Am. In the book excerpt he writes that that is true, but doesn’t tell the full story.
Dickerson details in the excerpt how he saw the car when driving by a dealership on Interstate 10 while traveling from Sealy to visit his grandparents in Houston. After mentioning liking the car to his stepfather, he said he found himself talking with an A&M booster in Sealy — Dickerson identifies him as Clarence Shear — who told him to go to the dealership.
Once at the dealership with his mother and grandmother, Dickerson said he picked the gold Trans Am. Dickerson notes how his grandmother signed all the paperwork, but that “behind the scenes, A&M had agreed to reimburse her. And that, my friends, is how the notorious Trans Am was paid for.”
It wasn’t until Dickerson was in the NFL a few years later that his mother revealed the truth about the car, he said.
Dickerson also dispelled what he calls an urban legend that A&M boosters destroyed the car. Dickerson said he drove the car while at SMU before eventually selling it to fellow Mustang running back Charles Drayton.
“So that’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but, straight from the horse’s mouth,” Dickerson wrote. “Is that such a scandal? That the best player for one of the best teams in the country got a nice car? I don’t think so. I think I deserved that car — and a lot more than that.”
SMU's own violations in recruiting and paying players would eventually earn the "death penalty" in 1987, resulting in a canceled season that turned into two seasons, and setting the Mustang program back for years.