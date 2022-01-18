Eric Dickerson admits Texas A&M boosters paid his grandmother back for gold Trans Am

Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans Am, which Dickerson started driving during his senior year of high school in 1979, shortly before verbally committing to the Aggies.

Dickerson acknowledges this in his memoir, Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson Story, which was released Tuesday. An excerpt of the book detailing how Dickerson received the car was published Tuesday by D Magazine.

A&M sought after Dickerson, one of the nation’s top running back prospects from Sealy. Despite verbally committing to the Aggies, Dickerson would eventually sign with SMU. He was an All-American for the Mustangs in 1981 and 1982 before becoming a six-time Pro Bowl player in the NFL. SMU coach Ron Meyer famously called the car the “Trans A&M.”

Dickerson had previously claimed that his grandmother bought him the Trans Am. In the book excerpt he writes that that is true, but doesn’t tell the full story.