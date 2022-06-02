Energetic Jimbo Fisher talks football to Brazos County A&M Club

Jimbo Fisher capped off a hectic few days by speaking at the Brazos County A&M Club 2022 Coaches’ Night at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday night followed by a paintball excursion with his team.

An upbeat Fisher talked football for 50 minutes with A&M play-by-play radio announcer Andrew Monaco and former A&M player Hunter Goodwin, who is president and chief operating officer of the Oldham Goodwin Group along with being chairman of the board of Texags.com.

Fisher discussed the incoming freshmen who joined the team this week and analyzed his squad by different position groups. For the final 17 minutes of his session, Fisher answered questions from the sold-out crowd, including one on his much anticipated two days at the Southeastern Conference spring meetings in Destin, Florida, which were the first face-to-face meeting with Alabama coach Nick Saban following their fallout.

All was quiet between the two on Tuesday and Wednesday after the spat created from Saban saying A&M paid for its top-ranked recruiting class. Fisher responded by saying Saban is a narcissist and thinks he’s God. Saban then backed off his statement, saying A&M did nothing wrong and shouldn’t have mentioned A&M, but Fisher said he was done with the coach he worked for at LSU.

Fisher said he and Saban managed to focus on the job at hand in Destin.

“It was the best meetings I was part of,” Fisher said. “And I say this because we know we have pressing issues in this league. Everybody put everything [aside]. We were brainstorming to try to fix things, probably more so than [before].”

Fisher said the issues they have to get under control include name, image and likeness deals and transfers. They also discussed the SEC’s football schedule with Oklahoma and Texas set to join by 2025. The best options appear to be playing eight league games in a 1-7 model with one permanent foe or nine conference games in a 3-6 plan with a trio of permanent opponents.

“I love the 3-6,” Fisher said, adding that in the 1-7 the constant team for the Aggies would be LSU and in the 3-6 plan the trio would be LSU, Mississippi State and Texas. In the 1-7 model, the other seven teams would rotate every two years. In the 3-6, the six opponents would rotate every year.

“There was a ton of things that we had that were pressing issues that we had to get through, and I’m anxious to see where it goes,” Fisher said.

They also talked about how many teams should make the College Football Playoff.

“There were a lot of issues we had to hash out in basically just over a day,” Fisher said. “To answer your question, they were fine. It was cordial. It was very cordial.”

A&M had 11 players enroll early and take part in spring drills, but the other 19 in its signing class hit campus this week.

“They had one workout already,” Fisher said. “We’ve got a team paintball thing tonight. So I’m going to take the recruiting out of it. I’m going to stick a bunch of them tonight and paint them. I’m going to remind them I’m the coach, and I’m in charge.”

Fisher had a couple double-barreled guns and grenades as secret weapons for a group he says has been punctual and wants to be coached.

“They look the part,” Fisher said. “I’d say they’re great show dogs. Now we’re going to find out if they’re hunting dogs.”

NOTES — When A&M and Texas renew their rivalry, the game will be played at Kyle Field, reported the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman. “I can’t imagine the atmosphere when that game is played, and it will be played at Kyle Field,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said Thursday in Destin. ... Fisher said freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, one of the early enrollees, probably would have been a second-round pick in baseball had he played this season. “People didn’t realize how good a baseball player he was,” Fisher said, adding that hopefully Weigman will be able to play for the Aggies on the diamond next season. ... A&M first-year baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle addressed the crowd, getting a standing ovation. ... The event, which is the organization’s only fund-raising event, raised $23,750 over seven live auction items before Fisher spoke. Something signed by Fisher and Schlossnagle raised $2,500 for Kidz1stFund, which provides education and awareness for Fanconi anemia. Fisher’s son Ethan has the rare genetic disease.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.