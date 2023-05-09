Former Texas A&M quarterback Edd Hargett and Aggie Fred McClure, who was the Cotton Bowl Classic chairman from 1998-2002, will be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame at noon Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Hargett led A&M to a 20-16 victory over Alabama in the 1968 Cotton Bowl. He passed for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

McClure was A&M’s first black student body president in 1976. McClure served back-to-back terms as Cotton Bowl Classic chairman, helping the Classic build a 16-year relationship with the Southeastern Conference and Fox Sports. McClure also was a senior member of the White House staff for both President Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

The Cotton Bowl’s 13th Hall of Fame class also includes former Florida State cornerback Terrell Buckley, former Auburn linebacker Will Herring, former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning, former Missouri tailback Tony Temple and former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel.

The induction ceremony will be streamed live on the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic YouTube channel at youtube.com/cottonbowlclassic.