Duke looks to former Texas A&M DC Mike Elko for turnaround

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Changes throughout college athletics, amplifying the importance of revenue driven largely from football, only served to further drive home the point that Duke football needed major changes.

The Blue Devils have lost 17 of their past 18 Atlantic Coast Conference games, a big reason why David Cutcliffe was let go and Mike Elko was hired.

With the SEC and Big Ten growing into superconferences, adding schools that bolster their football brands while risking the future of other conferences, Duke athletics director Nina King knows the Blue Devils need to fare better in that sport.

“It’s critically important,” King told The News & Observer. “We need to do well, so that we can have a seat at the table and really be a part of meaningful conversations relative to the ACC. We’re investing more, as we should be. And we’ll continue to kind of monitor the landscape. It’s my job to make sure that Duke is positioned really well to take advantage of the shifting landscape.”

Elko at last week’s ACC Kickoff Media Days sought out and won the chance to return Duke football to relevance.

King and her staff knew Duke football needed more resources. They followed through by boosting not only Elko’s salary compared to Cutcliffe’s, but the assistant coaching salary pool and the budget for the football staff overall.

A private school, Duke doesn’t disclose exact figures, but sources place the Blue Devils closer to the middle of the ACC now when they were at the bottom in previous years in those categories.

In King’s opinion, it’s money well spent, not just to aid football, but the school’s entire 27-sport department.

“We talk a lot about football and how important football is,” King said. “We need it to be good to drive revenue, so that we can put those resources into our 26 other sports. You know, it’s really to the benefit of all of our student athletes across all of our programs when football is good and generating the dollars.”

Elko, thus far, is pleased with the progress. The former Texas A&M defensive coordinator’s recruiting staff, for example, grew from three to 10 people this year. These aren’t coaches on the road recruiting. Rather, this allows Duke to boost its social media presence, for example, which is a fertile area for attracting and landing recruits.

More physical changes are being discussed with regards to facilities.

“I know we made a big investment when we hired Coach Cut and all that investment paid off,” Elko said. “They went to six bowl games and seven years and played for an ACC title. I know we’re willing to do the same thing now and I think we’ll see the same results.”

Elko just needs a little help.

“Ultimately, just continuing to rephase our buildings and make sure that people walk around and feel that football is important at Duke University,” he said.

Elko said the players, as a whole, are “quantitatively stronger, quantitatively faster” than he arrived. But it’s more than the physical changes.

“There’s some togetherness again,” Elko said. “One of the things that we tried to do is, obviously, when you’ve gone through some rough patches, you want to make sure that the kids feel invested. Again, I think one of the intentional pieces of trying to ratchet up what we were doing in the weight room was to unite them together through the hard work and through the things that they had to do together.”

With fall practice set to begin on Aug. 2, King likes the team’s vibe.

“I think you’re starting to see it,” King said. “Our student-athletes are having fun. They’re getting bigger, faster, stronger. I mean, what they’ve done in the weight room, this spring, and summer has been incredible. And so you want to just see them get out there and compete and have fun while they’re doing it.”