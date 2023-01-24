Duke hires Santucci; A&M cuts RB coach Robinson

Duke officially named Tyler Santucci as its defensive coordinator Tuesday.

Santucci, who was Texas A&M’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season, was reported as the leading candidate over the weekend after Duke DC Rob Smith left to be closer to his home in Minnesota.

Santucci worked under Duke head coach Mike Elko for six seasons at three different universities, including A&M where Elko was DC for four seasons before being hired by Duke, going 9-4 in his first season.

“I've known Tyler for quite a while and I’m confident he’ll be a great fit for us here in Durham,” Elko said in a release. “His work ethic, leadership, passion and understanding of the sport made him an easy choice for this opportunity. I am eager to see our defense reach new heights under his direction.”

Santucci was a graduate assistant at Wake Forest in 2014-15 when Elko was the Deacons’ DC. Santucci also was a defensive analyst at Notre Dame in 2017 when Elko was the Irish’s DC. Santucci came to A&M in 2018 as an analyst, returned to Wake Forest as linebackers coach the following season and came back to A&M in 2020 as linebackers coach. Santucci last year added the title of co-defensive coordinator when the Aggies replaced Elko with DJ Durkin. Santucci was making $375,000 annually in a contract that ends on Jan. 31, 2023.

He’s the third assistant to leave Jimbo Fisher’s staff. Running backs coach Tommy Robinson didn’t have his contract renewed, reported texags.com’s Billy Liucci two weeks ago. Robinson, who was making $800,000 annually in a three-year contract that will expire Jan. 31, was removed from the school’s website this week. Fisher had fired offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey a few days after a 5-7 season. Dickey was part of Fisher’s first staff in 2018 still with him along with quarterbacks coach Dameyune Craig, defensive ends coach Terry Price and assistant head coach/run game coordinator/defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.