 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke adds former Texas A&M DB Myles Jones

  • 0

The Duke football team announced the addition of former Texas A&M defensive back Myles Jones, who played in 49 games with 30 starts for the Aggies over six seasons. Because of injuries, Jones played in only two games in 2021 and one last season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: Tennessee at Texas A&M

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert