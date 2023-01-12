The Duke football team announced the addition of former Texas A&M defensive back Myles Jones, who played in 49 games with 30 starts for the Aggies over six seasons. Because of injuries, Jones played in only two games in 2021 and one last season.
Duke adds former Texas A&M DB Myles Jones
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
