Disastrous start dooms Texas A&M in 30-24 loss at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in five minutes.

The Texas A&M football team watched plenty happen early in Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, allowing 17 points off a kick return and two turnovers in the first five minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The remaining 55 wasn’t enough time for the Aggies to overcome the early miscues in a 30-24 loss to the Gamecocks, the Aggies’ first loss in the series since joining the Southeastern Conference.

“It’s a stinker,” A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to take it like a man under our chin. It’s gone now. We can’t get it back, so we’ve just got to keep moving forward.”

Coming off an important midseason open week, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher couldn’t pinpoint why the Aggies made so many mistakes early.

“I don’t know,” Fisher said. “Just got to keep your poise and go play. You’ve just got to get back and get your confidence back and get them. In streaks, we have it. We’ve just got to do it with more consistency. It comes and goes a little bit.”

Throughout the two weeks the Aggies had to prepare for South Carolina, Robinson said the team struggled with starting well in practice.

“In practice, we were starting slow and, you know, Coach alway says how you are in practice, that’s how you expect to be in the game,” Robinson said. “That’s how we practiced, and we started out slow. I believe this week we’ve got to make sure we come out and start practice fast.”

It took mere seconds for A&M’s start to officially be considered slow as South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for touchdown, breaking several tackles along the way.

A&M got its first shot at offense with hobbled quarterback Haynes King under center, but the sophomore threw his sixth interception of the season into the arms of Darius Rush, who jumped the route easily on the floated, cross-field pass. South Carolina ended the ensuing drive with a 23-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter for a 10-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the game.

If things couldn’t get worse, a ball then bounced off King’s knee for the wackiest play in a game already off its rocker for the Aggies. As the quarterback stepped to the line to change the play, redshirt freshman center Matthew Wykoff snapped the ball into King’s knee, which bounced over the line of scrimmage and into the arms of South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway.

The Gamecocks cashed in the second turnover for a touchdown on a 5-yard run by Christian Beal-Smith three plays later.

“[Wykoff] thought the cadence was going on, and [King] was trying to check to another play, and the center, a lot of people were hearing something different than we were actually hearing,” Fisher said.

With Wykoff back in the starting role due to an injury to Bryce Foster, the Aggies were in a trial by fire on their snaps. Both Robinson and Fisher said the noise of the 77,837 in attendance made the audible cadence they used throughout the game difficult to hear.

The Aggies committed eight penalties overall, all on false starts.

“It was just miscommunication on some parts,” Robinson said. “It got loud in some areas. We can’t really depend on that. We’ve just got to go through that and have to just listen more, focus up more.”

South Carolina needed just 36 yards of offense to build its 17-0 lead.

But A&M rallied from the poor start for one of its best offensive first halves of the season, gaining 218 yards. Quarterback Haynes King completed 11 of 19 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown before halftime.

Ultimately, A&M mustered 398 yards of total offense, including 269 through the air. Aggie running back Devon Achane was a yard short of the century mark and scored a touchdown on 20 carries.

“We had good fluidity in the game,” Fisher said. “We moved the ball very well. We moved the ball better than we have. We moved the ball with much more consistency. We’ve just got to finish.”

King threw for 178 yards and a touchdown by completing 17 of 32 passes. Aggie fans were also given their first look at true freshman Conner Weigman. King left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his throwing arm, and Weigman completed 8 of 15 passes for 91 yards in his college debut.

On initial observation from trainers, it was believed King’s throwing shoulder dislocated and popped back in place, Fisher said. Without more knowledge of the injury, Fisher leaned on caution for King’s sake and continued with Weigman.

“I didn’t want to risk it, and they couldn’t give me enough of an evaluation,” Fisher said. “... It was not worth the risk and the future of his career, especially on your throwing shoulder without being able to get an MRI.”

A&M inched back into the game at the end of the first half and the start of the second thanks to two Randy Bond field goals, one from 51 yards and another from 26. Just before halftime, King also connected with tight end Max Wright while scrambling to his left for a touchcown. Wright leaped to snag the pass and managed to thrust the ball across the goal line before he was pulled to the ground by a Gamecock defender. The Aggies went for two, and King placed a pass in the stride of Evan Stewart for the score.

Momentum shifted back to the Gamecocks to start the second half as they turned 100 yards on their first two drives of the half into seven points. It almost doubled their total output in total yards.

Gamecock running back MarShawn Lloyd capped a six play, 51-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Achane had a 15-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter.

South Carolina appeared to put the game away after Lloyd’s 4-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes to play, but an Aggie defensive stop when the Gamecocks attempted to ice the game on a fourth-and-1 led to a 28-yard field goal by Bond with 10 seconds left.

A&M recovered the onside kick and had two shots at the end zone but both fell incomplete.

The Aggies drop to 3-4 on the season and are below .500 for the first time since 2009, save for seasons when the Aggies lost their first game (2012, 2017). A&M finished the 2009 season 6-7 with a loss to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.

Fisher said he believes the Aggies can still fix their problems seven games into the season with the open week already spent.

“The lessons are there,” he said. “We know how to do it. We know what to do. We’ve just got to keep our poise in doing it and keep practice the way we’re doing it.”