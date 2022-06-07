Dickey, Jones, Whitley headline Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot

Curtis Dickey, a two-sport athlete at Bryan and Texas A&M, is on the 2023 Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot along with Toya Jones, another former two-way performer for the Aggies. Also up for selection is former University of Houston defensive lineman Wilson Whitley who played at Brenham.

Dickey was a three-time NCAA track and field champ in the 60-yard dash from 1978-80. He rushed for 3,702 yards for the Aggies. Dickey, a first-round pick of the Baltimore Colts in 1980, played in the NFL for seven seasons, rushing for 4,019 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Jones while at Refugio won a state record 13 gold medals at UIL track meets. Jones was a member of A&M’s 1997 4x100-meter relay team that didn’t lose, winning the NCAA title. He also was a four-year letterman in football.

The late Whitley, a consensus All-American, won the 1976 Lombardi Award. He was a first-round NFL pick in 1977 by Cincinnati, playing until 1983.

Whitley and Jones made the primary ballot and Dickey the veterans ballot.

Also making the primary ballot from Tuesday’s selection committee meeting was Highland Park football coach Randy Allen who was an assistant at Bryan and head baseball coach.

Others were Priest Holmes, former UT and NFL running back; Colt McCoy, former UT quarterback; Wes Welker, former NFL and Texas Tech wide receiver; Christa Williams, former UT softball player and two-time Olympic gold medalist; Chris Plonsky, longtime UT administrator; Josh Beckett, former MLB pitcher; Jordan Spieth, pro golfer; Phil Danaher, Calallen head football coach; Matt Stafford, NFL quarterback; Ann Wolfe, retired boxer and trainer; Charles Austin, 1996 Olympic high jump gold medal winner; Wes Kittley, Texas Tech track coach; Adrian Peterson, former NFL running back; Becky Hammon, professional basketball coach; Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks owner; Steve Austin, wrestler; Jamaal Charles, former UT and NFL running back; Joe Beaver, rodeo.

Others on the veterans’ ballot are Robert Brazile, former NFL player; Johnny Lam Jones, former track star and wide receiver; Jose Cruz, Houston Astros; Keith Moreland, former UT and MLB player; Chris Gilbert, former UT and NFL running back; Dave Marr Jr., former golfer; Doug Russell, former swimmer; William Nicks, former college football coach; Carlette Guidry, former sprinter; Charmayne James, former professional rodeo cowgirl; Ira Terrell, former NBA player.