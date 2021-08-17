Detroit cuts 17-year veteran Aggie Muhlbach; former A&M TE Campbell said it was time

Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have released long-snapper Don Muhlbach, ending his 17-season career with the franchise. The long-snapper from Texas A&M was told by first-year Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, also an Aggie.
“The best way to put it is: It’s time,” Campbell said at a press conference.
Detroit made the move Tuesday — Muhlbach’s 40th birthday — to create a roster spot to sign former XFL quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
“Look, I got the utmost respect for Don,” said Campbell, a former teammate with the Lions and also a former A&M player. “I played with Don; 17 seasons, 260 games, 37th overall all-time games played in this league — he’s a pro, he’s an even better person, and he’s meant a lot to this organization. He’s always represented it well, and he’s an outstanding teammate. He was always locked in, and a man of his word. So, I hate it, man. This is the hardest time, especially with a player like him. But that’s coming down the wire, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t open up with that for him.”
The only Lion who played more games was former kicker Jason Hanson.
“Don Muhlbach will go down as one of the all-time Detroit Lions greats,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. “Since joining our team as a free agent in 2004, to earning the respect of his teammates as a team captain, he has represented our organization with class, consistency and true sportsmanship.”
The former Texas A&M standout signed with the Lions in 2004 as an undrafted rookie after the Baltimore Ravens released him.
“Only 36 players in the history of the National Football League have played in more games than Don, and we are proud to call him a Lion for life,” Ford Hamp said.
The 23-year-old Ta’amu was undrafted out of Mississippi in 2018.
Muhlbach could catch on with another team. The move will become official Wednesday.