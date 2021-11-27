Depleted WR corps struggle in Texas A&M’s loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Trailing by 3 with just 20 seconds left and 75 yards from the end zone, 15th-ranked Texas A&M needed some big plays to get in field goal range for a chance to send Saturday’s game against LSU to overtime.
On the first play of their final drive, the Aggies had Moose Muhammad III wide open over the middle on a pass that would’ve put A&M at midfield, but instead of hauling in the vital catch, the true freshman dropped the ball. The play summarized the Aggies’ night on offense.
A&M’s wide receiving corps got even thinner against LSU on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, and the young wideouts couldn’t quite get the job done in a 27-24 loss as A&M dropped four passes.
“We’ve just got to catch the ball,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We have to make plays on the ball, and we had opportunities to make some plays, and we made some really good plays in the game, just had too many drops in key situations. You’ve just got to focus and concentrate and put your nose on the ball.”
A&M entered the season expecting Chase Lane, Hezekiah Jones and Caleb Chapman to lead the way at receiver alongside all-purpose playmaker Ainias Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer. Jones was out with a season-ending injury. Lane missed his third-straight game, and Chapman was not available for the sixth time this season.
That forced the Aggies to dig down the depth chart at receiver.
Sophomore Kenyon Jackson got his first career start but wasn’t used much and finished the night without a reception. Muhammad saw significant playing time for the second straight game and had two catches for 52 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception that got A&M within 10-7 in the second quarter.
“Everybody’s been doing really good,” A&M receiver Jalen Preston said. “We’ve been practicing hard. We came into the game focused. We just came up short. LSU is a good team.”
Preston’s two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter helped the Aggies take a 24-20 lead with 7:33 left in the game, but he also had two drops of his own.
“We’ve just got to see the ball in,” Preston said. “That’s what I tell everybody. We had a whole bunch of drops. We should’ve just looked the ball in.”
In the end, it was LSU that made one more big catch than A&M as the Tigers kept the Aggies from going home with the first win in Baton Rouge since 1994.
“LSU is a great team,” Preston said. “They came out and fought and came up at the end. They fought harder than us.”