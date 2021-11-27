Depleted WR corps struggle in Texas A&M’s loss to LSU

That forced the Aggies to dig down the depth chart at receiver.

Sophomore Kenyon Jackson got his first career start but wasn’t used much and finished the night without a reception. Muhammad saw significant playing time for the second straight game and had two catches for 52 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception that got A&M within 10-7 in the second quarter.

“Everybody’s been doing really good,” A&M receiver Jalen Preston said. “We’ve been practicing hard. We came into the game focused. We just came up short. LSU is a good team.”

Preston’s two touchdown catches in the fourth quarter helped the Aggies take a 24-20 lead with 7:33 left in the game, but he also had two drops of his own.

“We’ve just got to see the ball in,” Preston said. “That’s what I tell everybody. We had a whole bunch of drops. We should’ve just looked the ball in.”

In the end, it was LSU that made one more big catch than A&M as the Tigers kept the Aggies from going home with the first win in Baton Rouge since 1994.

“LSU is a great team,” Preston said. “They came out and fought and came up at the end. They fought harder than us.”

