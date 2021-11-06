Defensive touchdown highlights Texas A&M’s dominant effort against Auburn

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn converted just 4 of 16 third-down attempts. The Aggies often shifted to a dime look on third-down plays, using a three-man defensive line by taking out a tackle and bringing in Tyree Johnson to rush off the edge. Johnson didn’t start, and his role was mainly limited to the third-down package, but he made an impact early. On Auburn’s first drive of the game, Johnson sacked Nix for a loss of 10 that pushed the Tigers back into their own territory and forced a punt. On Auburn’s third drive, Johnson sacked Nix again to force another punt. Those were his only tackles of the day but pushed his team lead in sacks to eight.

“That guy is playing lights out right now, sacks and plays,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He’s making a difference and impact in the way he’s playing.”

A&M pressured Nix all afternoon with different looks and blitzes — Leal called Elko “scary smart” over the game plan. The unit’s cherry on top came when Jaylon Jones intercepted Nix’s fourth-and-6 attempt with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter.