Defensive points spark No. 6 Texas A&M 41-10 win over Kent State

“He’s making the right decisions,” head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN after the win. “I have no problem with that. I was really encouraged about — balls got tipped and went that way and he kept throwing it and he kept making good decisions and kept leading us back and hit the deep ball.”

King began with a rhythm through the Aggies scripted plays, connecting on six of his first six passes in A&M’s opening drive. He produced 49 of A&M’s 75 yards in the drive, which ended in a four-yard pass to Ainias Smith on an out-route for the opening score of the game.

The Longview native’s first incompletion was a strike to the all-purpose athlete, which Smith dropped over the middle of the field. King followed it up with his second incomplete pass of the game on third down, which forced a 49-yard Seth Small field goal.

In between the two scores, Kent State’s up-tempo offense moved the ball 68 yards, reaching the Aggie six. However, A&M’s defense bent but didn’t break and forced a 30-yard field goal by Andrew Glass.