Defensive points spark No. 6 Texas A&M 41-10 win over Kent State

A 10-3 Texas A&M lead over Kent State left much to be desired from the No. 6 Aggie football team.
When redemption finally came, it was two-fold for A&M in a 41-10 season-opening victory in Kyle Field.
An 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by Aggie safety Leon O’Neal put much needed points on the board and ultimately sparked A&M ’s offense. It also was sweet vindication for the fiery senior safety.
O’Neal, breaking into the middle of the field on a delayed blitz, honed in on an errant pass from senior quarterback Dustin Crumb and pulled in his second interception of the night. With eyes downfield, he remained behind a convoy of Aggie blockers for the entire 85-yard return to the end zone, giving A&M a 20-3 lead.
Two plays prior, O’Neal nervously awaited a video review for targeting that would have ended his night prematurely and forced him to sit out the first half of A&M’s game at Colorado next week. The replay showed that it was his shoulder flying into the body of Nykeim Johnson near the sideline and the call was reversed, giving O’Neal a new lease on his football life.
The defensive momentum shift sparked new life in the Aggie offense as well.
In his first start at quarterback for the Aggies, redshirt freshman Haynes King presented a performance that vacillated between electric and erroneous. King finished the night by completing 21 of 33 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions
“He’s making the right decisions,” head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN after the win. “I have no problem with that. I was really encouraged about — balls got tipped and went that way and he kept throwing it and he kept making good decisions and kept leading us back and hit the deep ball.”
King began with a rhythm through the Aggies scripted plays, connecting on six of his first six passes in A&M’s opening drive. He produced 49 of A&M’s 75 yards in the drive, which ended in a four-yard pass to Ainias Smith on an out-route for the opening score of the game.
The Longview native’s first incompletion was a strike to the all-purpose athlete, which Smith dropped over the middle of the field. King followed it up with his second incomplete pass of the game on third down, which forced a 49-yard Seth Small field goal.
In between the two scores, Kent State’s up-tempo offense moved the ball 68 yards, reaching the Aggie six. However, A&M’s defense bent but didn’t break and forced a 30-yard field goal by Andrew Glass.
Sticking with typical ball-possession play calling by Fisher, the Aggies controlled the ball for slightly more than 20 minutes of the first half, but left points on the board thanks to two consecutive King interceptions inside the Kent State 40. Both were on passes thrown behind the receiver with the pair finding the arms of defensive back Elvis Hines.
The Aggies also turned the ball over on downs early in the second when backup running back Devon Achane was stopped behind the line on a 4th-and-1 attempt on the Golden Flash 29.
King finished the first half connecting on 12 of 20 passes for 143 yards a touchdown and two interceptions. He spread the ball among five receivers, hitting Smith four times for 61 yards and a long of 27 yards. The Aggie offense was potent to the tune of 273 total yards in the first half.
To start the third, it was all tight end Jalen Wydermyer and Smith for King. He completed four of six on his first drive, hitting Smith three times and Wydermyer once, picking up 18 on a key third-and-nine situation. The drive ended in a 36-yard field goal by Small, thanks to a holding penalty by transfer left tackle Jahmir Johnson that put the Aggies behind schedule in the red zone.
Following O’Neal’s interception scamper, King went 6-for-8 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown. Five Aggie offensive plays after the interception, King quickly handed the ball to Achane and faked a pass to Demond Demas in the flat. Achane used his speed to curl around the corner and run 63 yards to the end zone.
Two connections with sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane, for 14 and 13 yards respectively, set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith, bringing the Aggie lead to 34-3.
Smith led the charge for the Aggie receiving corps, picking up 100 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. Caleb Chapman, returning from a knee injury last season, picked up 91 on four catches, including a 53-yard snag behind the Golden Flash defense.
“It’s great to see Chapman back making some big plays and, of course, Ainias made his plays,” Fisher said.
Achane, who paced the Aggies with 124 rushing yards on 12 carries, closed out the Aggie scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 30-yard rush the play prior.
A&M starting running back Isaiah Spiller also broke the century mark with a 113-yard night, behind an offensive line that replaced four starters from last season. In the first, Spiller became the 21st Aggie to achieve 2,000 career rushing yards.
In total, A&M collected 595 offensive yards and went 9 for 13 on third down.
Despite A&M’s best efforts, Kent State Mounted a 73-yard and 23-yard drive in the fourth quarter, the first which ended in a 1-yard touchdown rush by Collin Schlee.
Crum finished the night hitting 12 of 26 passes for 89 yards and two interceptions, but the Golden Flash ran for 226 total yards against the Aggie defense. Kent State had two opportunities to cover the spread with fourth-quarter field goals inside the 30, but both missed the target.
“Definitely, we’ve got to toughen up,” Fisher told ESPN. “We gave up 200 yards rushing. We’ve got to do a lot better job and play a lot more physical. I didn’t think we were very physical tonight.”
Ultimately, Fisher did not enjoy the ride his team rode throughout the season opener.
“We’ve just got to play with more consistency… things we’ve got to clean up, but that’s coaching,” Fisher said. “That’s my fault and that won’t happen anymore, I promise.”