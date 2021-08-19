Defending FCS champion Bearkats back to work

Sam Houston is one of many programs that have banned, or severely limited, tackling in practice, but not every highly regarded program follows suit.

“Football is a collision sport,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said, “... and you still have to develop the toughness, the mindset of your team in camp. So, we’ve had a physical camp. Everybody wanted a physical camp.”

The Dukes, who played eight games in the spring, make concessions elsewhere, beating the heat by practicing in the morning, and gradually dialing things back in practice as the season wears on, Cignetti said.

Down the road at VMI, the Keydets are coming off their first winning season in 40 years. Coach Scott Wachenheim wants to keep the momentum going, but not at the risk of wearing his players out.

“We’re well under the NCAA minimums for the amount of times that we’re going to have contact on the field and the amount of time we’re on the field,” he said. “We just feel we've got to keep our team healthy.”

His players, though, have been eager to get back to work, hoping to build off what they accomplished in going 6-2 last season before losing in the playoffs at James Madison. The playoff berth was the first in school history.