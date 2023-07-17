The 2024 SEC Media Days will be held at the Dallas Omni Hotel on July 15-18.

It will be the first time the four-day event will be held in the state of Texas and in any location west of the Mississippi River.

“The SEC will light up the Dallas Skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

SEC Media Days were held in the Birmingham area consecutively from 1985 to 2017 and in ‘19 and ‘21. The event moved to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta for 2018 and ‘22.

The SEC expands to 16 schools on July 1, 2024, with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. The league will continue to play an eight-game football schedule that season, but with no divisions. The top two teams will meet in the SEC title game in Atlanta.

Gone, but not forgotten: Sankey during his state of the conference message paid tribute to former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach who died in the offseason and later at the main podium, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher praised former defensive line coach Terry Price who died this summer.

Sankey had a conversation last year at the SEC meetings with the colorful Leach on the uselessness of neckties that went much longer than Sankey anticipated.

“It ended in the rhetorical question of why neckties survived but powder wigs went away,” Sankey said.

Sankey was without a tie Monday in honor of Leach.

“He provided wedding advice, evaluated Halloween candy, and if you ended up in a phone call talking about history, you had better have scheduled a great deal of time as he recited his historical knowledge,” Sankey said. “[But] he also observed the world from a perspective that made you think and often made you laugh, and sometimes made you just perplexed.”

Leach will be missed, “but he’s not going to be forgotten,” Sankey said.

Price also played at A&M, earning All-Southwest Conference honors in helping the Aggies to a pair of championships.

“It was a very tough loss for us, and he’ll greatly be missed,” Fisher said. “But he’d be the first one up here to say, hey, get lined up and go play again. That’s the way he played, and that’s the way he was as a person. But he’ll always be in our thoughts and prayers. He’s an Aggie forever.

Grimes experienced in quick transitions: North Carolina head coach Mack Brown had a front row seat to defensive back Tony Grimes’ ability to adapt.

The former Tar Heel cornerback, who transferred to A&M over the offseason, enrolled at North Carolina after graduating early. He should have been a high school junior when he came to Chapel Hill, Brown said at the Texas High School Coaches Association Coaching School Sunday.

“It’d be like a guy leaving college after his junior year, sophomore year or second year to play in the NFL,” Brown said. “He really handled it well. He did end up starting the last four games [of his freshman season] and then he started and last year and did a really good job for us.”

In three seasons at North Carolina, Grimes made 97 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, while pulling down one interception and braking up 19 passes.

Seeking NIL uniformity: Sankey said Congress needs to establish a national standard for name, image and likeness compensation in college athletics. Sankey said state legislatures haven’t been enforcing their own NIL laws. Some of those would bar the NCAA and conferences from adopting and enforcing their own rules. He also said congressional action is the only way for a national uniform standard allowing boundaries that do not become simply pay for play.

Vandy’s Clark Lea get extension: Vanderbilt announced that head coach Clark Lea has received a contract extension. The private university did not disclose terms.

Lea is entering his third season as Commodores coach. He led his alma mater to a 5-7 record in 2022, a three-win improvement from his debut year. Vanderbilt, which went 1-24 in SEC play from 2019-21, won multiple conference games last season for the first time since 2018.

Honoring first responders: Sankey honored four of the first responders to the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Dets. Ryan Cagle and Michael Collazo, Sgt. Jeff Mathes and Det. Zachary Plese of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were in attendance.

The commissioner said each will receive an SEC football helmets autographed by all 14 coaches. They also will be the league’s guests in March at the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.