D.J. Durkin officially announced as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator; Santucci, Robinson given promotions

Texas A&M made the hiring of defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin official Friday, along with promotions for assistants Elijah Robinson and Tyler Santucci.

Initial reports of Durkin’s hire surfaced in early January and the former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator already has been recruiting for the Aggies.

“I look forward to working with Coach Fisher, the Aggie football staff and the excellent players Coach has assembled,” Durkin said in a statement. “I know the 12th Man supports Aggie football. I was at Kyle Field [as an assistant at Florida] for Texas A&M’s first SEC home game back in 2012 and the atmosphere was electric. We will play with great effort that the 12th Man will be proud of.”

Durkin spent two years with the Rebels after serving as a consultant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He was the head coach at Maryland for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“We are excited to welcome D.J. [Durkin] as our new defensive coordinator,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job being multiple in his looks that cause problems for opposing offenses. In addition to being an excellent recruiter, D.J. has done a great job of developing his players and has experience in the SEC.”