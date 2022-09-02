Craig Potts, Texas A&M's AD of sports fields, retires after 27 years of service

For the last 27 years, Craig Potts has seen Texas A&M football games just a little bit differently.

While 100,000 fans in Kyle Field jump and yell for a long, breakaway touchdown runs, Potts takes pride in the ground underneath the running back as he makes a sharp cut to spring his release.

Potts retired Wednesday as A&M’s athletics director of sports fields with pride in the surfaces he was able to provide for the Aggie sports teams. His assistant, Nick McKenna, will take over as the head of the grounds keeping department.

“[I’m] most proud in just really having the appreciation that you’ve done a good job and really you see that in the safety of the field,” Potts said. “That’s my No. 1 concern in any sporting event. I want to make sure the football players are making the right cuts and everything is holding up for them. For baseball and softball that they’re getting good hops on the infield. Really, when we watch a game, that’s what we’re watching more or less.”

Potts, a Bryan native, has a long legacy of turf management in Bryan-College Station. Potts’ grandfather, R.C. Potts, was the associate dean of the College of Agriculture at A&M during the Bear Bryant era of Aggie football. The elder Potts was instrumental in founding the turfgrass program at A&M and would frequently give advice to Bryant on how to maintain the playing surface at Kyle Field, Potts said.

Potts’ father owned a turf farm in Bryan and did landscape contracting for golf courses. Potts got his first taste of the family business working for his father.

After earning his degree at A&M and a few years working away from Aggieland, Potts began his professional career at A&M in 1996 as an assistant to long-time director of sports fields Leo Goertz. It coincided with the move from Astroturf back to natural grass at Kyle Field.

For as much experience as Goertz brought to the job as A&M’s first official AD of sports fields, Potts was the scientist, McKenna said. The pair earned national recognition in the industry for their work together, he said.

“That’s what [Potts’] education was in,” McKenna said. “So when Leo brought Craig into the crew, I think it raised the standard for the playing surfaces to an entirely differently level just because of the amount of knowledge base that he brought in what he was able to contribute. From a scientific perspective he was able to elevate the playing surfaces to a whole new level.”

Potts was promoted to AD of sports fields in the spring of 2016. He has been part of winning five field of the year awards dating back to 1997. In 2004, A&M brought home the Sports Field Management Association football field of the year award.

“We’ve had a lot of leadership transitions this year, but what is really cool is they all have a common denominator — that they gave their heart and soul to A&M athletics,” McKenna said. “Craig, I think, epitomizes that in terms of setting the standard that there wasn’t a time clock. There wasn’t any task that he couldn’t do or couldn’t set his mind to do. If there was a challenge, he figured out how to solve it. ... Everyone trusts him.”

A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said he knew he was in good hands as far as the football fields were concerned from the minute he arrived in Aggieland in December 2017.

“When you walked on these fields, they were like carpet,” he said. “How immaculate they were — the practice fields, the game fields, the quality of work that [Potts] did and the ability he gave our players. You don’t think about that, but the footing and things, when you talk about guys who can play pro football for lots of years and make millions of dollars, you get on a bad surface and something can happen to you. They haven’t done that since he’s been here. They’re immaculate, and he’s as good as there is in the business.”

Potts said retirement will give him the opportunity to spend more time with his three daughters, one of which still lives at home. Taking care of multiple playing surfaces can be a round-the-clock job that has kept Potts away from his family during certain times of the year.

“I want to be able to attend some of those things that I’ve missed in the past and be a part of their lives a little more, even though I was always a part of their lives,” he said. “I want to be able to enjoy this part of their lives.”

Potts also said it was time to hand the reins over to his right-hand man McKenna, who has been at A&M since 2011 with a previous stint from 2003-05. He has served as the assistant director of sports fields since 2016. McKenna will become only the third man to hold the position in A&M athletics history, something that is not lost on the new head of grounds keeping.

“It really like hit me, like, wow, that’s an honor. That’s a privilege,” McKenna said. “There’s a little bit of pressure there, but I think I embrace that wholeheartedly just because of the people that have helped build this map in front of me and what they’ve taught me and the standard and expectation that they’ve allowed me to help become a part of.”